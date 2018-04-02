Urban cider houses set to take off in San Diego

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Bivouac Ciderworks

I think about beer constantly. I write about it almost daily. Needless to say, I drink quite a bit of beer, and the pressure to chase every new release, keep up with brewery news in real time and plain old palate fatigue can wear down even the most fanatical beer geek after a while.

My admittedly #firstworldproblems aside, a recent study from analytics firm GlobalData suggests I’m not alone. Craft beverage consumers are increasingly seeking out “new experiences” rather than “new products.” This indicates that the old model of releasing new beer varietals as often as possible may fall to the wayside in favor of crafting new flavors altogether. It may also mean that it’s finally time for cider to really shine.

The number of San Diego ciderhouses is still in the single digits, but that number is rising. Last year ushered in around a half- dozen cideries within county limits, and North Park welcomed its first urban cidery earlier this year: Bivouac Ciderworks (3986 30th St.). Bivouac’s European-style ciders by brewer-turned-cider maker and co-founder Matthew Austin are made with food pairings in mind and range from extra dry to tart and sweet. The food offerings from Bivouac’s chef DJ Tangalin (formerly of Whisknladle and JRDN) are engineered to pair with one of their in-house ciders, and servers are quick to recommend the best combinations.

My server, Marco, was exuberantly pleasant with me, even when I knowingly committed multiple dining sins simultaneously: bringing a stroller and toddler, ordering a flight and taking pictures of everything. He recommended three darker ciders to start—the Hoxton, San Diego Jam and Hunter’s Bend.

The Hoxton, which Marco described as “the most tannic” of the three, was certainly that. Its description read “dry,” and the corresponding legend called it “semi-dry,” but I’d say it was solidly medium. It had a sharp, acidic nose akin to vinegar, but ended much smoother than I anticipated. I can see where this could make red wine lovers want to convert to cider. The San Diego Jam had the sweetest nose of the trio and reminded me of a cross between strawberry and raspberry marmalade. No tartness stung the tongue, and it was easily the most balanced.

“Hunter’s Bend is my favorite,” proclaimed Marco. “It’s like a dialed back Hoxton.” I have to agree with him on both, as hints of stonefruit lingered nicely on my palate throughout. After the initial three, I dove into another flight of the golden-hued ciders that most people would consider more traditional: the Transom, Savoy and Albright. They took a while to arrive, but when they did, Marco was ready with apologies. The kegs were pouring strangely, and they wanted to make sure each cider was represented correctly. I appreciated the attention to detail, and I’ll happily wait an extra five minutes for the good stuff. Of my second round, the Savoy stood out while the Transom seemed a tad sour and flat. That being said, it is listed as an English style cider, so the lower effervescence was forgivable.

All in all, I’m still married to beer. But with more variety being introduced into the marketplace and a beautifully designed space now open in the heart of North Park, I’m more than willing to make cider my side piece.