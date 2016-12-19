A good, not great year in beer

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Local drafts always on tap at Fathom Bait and Tackle Photo by Beth Demmon

From Bowie to Brexit, 2016 has pretty much been a rancid pile of hot garbage. Personally, I seek refuge in our local craft beer scene, but alas, even #SDbeer couldn't escape some drama.

Even with 2015's displeasing big beer buyouts behind us, unconventional growth tactics like a one-percent ownership stake in Magnetic Brewing, Stone's True Craft financing proposal and veteran Lightning Brewery's "For Sale" sign have marked 2016 as a turning point in craft beer—not to mention a slew of expansions ranging from Green Flash and Bottlecraft launching in Virginia Beach, Mother Earth opening in Idaho, a White Labs facility nearing completion in Asheville, planned Los Angeles-area satellites by Modern Times and Karl Strauss, and much more.

Local talent has also begun seeping outside county borders. Coronado Brewing Company brewer Wade Hurley departed to Capital Brewing Company in Australia in April and Monkey Paw/South Park Brewing Company brewer Cosimo Sorrentino is leaving town for a more virginal craft beer scene.

What do these ch-ch-ch-ch-changes mean for San Diego's long-held craft beer dominance? Well, we're probably not toppling off our pedestal anytime soon, but I'm not expecting 2017 to be a banner year. New brewery openings have slowed nationwide and even with massive expansion projects in the works, 2016 was marred with layoffs and a handful of brewery closures.

However, there are plenty of reasons to hope for even better beer after a year from hell. Being the all-seeing, all-knowing beer oracle that I am, I have some predictions on how 2017 will shake out.

1. After a slight dip, hoppy beers will hold steady, but sessions will continue to gain ground.

2. North County will edge out South Bay with bigger and brighter breweries. (Even if I'm wrong, it's a win-win.)

3. Niche segments like cider, wild ales, sake, small-batch spirits and even local coffee roasters will play bigger roles in the overall craft beverage scene.

4. Technological advances like Pour My Beer and home delivery services will continue to infiltrate the craft beer experience.

5. The multitude of local beer festivals will continue to push the "us vs. them" mentality with hyper-local, charity-driven fests warring against generic big beer-backed celebrations of inebriation.

6. More beer in cans!

7. If you aren't already into local craft beer, you probably won't ever be. At this point, no supplemental information about the importance of supporting small businesses or how much ownership stakes matter is going to change your mind. If you don't care, just go to 10 Barrel when it opens and keep the crowds down at other legit local brewpubs for the rest of us.

What I'd like to see more of in the next year is the continued diversification of output. Let's punt the pervasive pale ales and keep the Schwarzbiers, Goses and Dubbels coming. I'm also all for thinning the herds; just because you have enough capital to open a brewery within county limits doesn't mean you should. Finally, my pregnant ass loves the recent trend of pairing beer with donuts. Keep those pairings coming in 2017 and no one will get hurt.