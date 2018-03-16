A new hope for Intergalactic

× Expand Photo courtesy of Intergalactic Brewing Company

Social media snafus can break businesses in a matter of hours. Sometimes it’s a political take or an insensitive joke, but sometimes it’s just an honest misunderstanding. Just ask Alex Van Horne, owner/brewer of Intergalactic Brewing Company (9715 Carroll Centre Road #107) in Miramar.

Last year, Van Horne publicly disclosed that the brewery’s current business model was unsustainable and that he was “exploring all options, including, but not limited to, putting the business assets up for sale.” He went on to admit that he had “no definite direction” and invited people to “say goodbye to the brewery as you have known it.” However, despite his gloomy prediction, Intergalactic never actually closed.

“Unfortunately, the wording of the statement made people think we were just closing,” explains Van Horne. “[That was] far from my intention. I had hoped in being honest with people that instead of giving up on us, they might rally. I was wrong.”

The uncertainty of the past eight months have taken their toll on Van Horne, both financially and emotionally. But the award-winning brewer finally has a path forward. By cutting spending, focusing on workflow efficiency and consolidating the brewery's footprint from 2,500 square feet to 1,400 square feet, Van Horne hopes to cultivate the leverage he needs to reconnect with customers. He describes his vision to relaunch Intergalactic's Mug Club, push private events and even host a Strong Ale Fest in June—all in an effort to revitalize his space-themed brewery.

“I really want to be careful—not expand too fast, not go too far,” says Van Horne. “[But] cost reduction, debt reduction and continued growth in our quality of beers are my short term goals.” Banking on that short term success, Van Horne will work to max out his brewing capacity of 1,000 or so barrels of beer per year. If all goes well, a second location may follow.

In the meantime, new and established Intergalactic fans can visit the still-open brewery during their Grand “Re-Opening” party on Saturday, March 24. Other upcoming events include Intergalactic’s first Industry Night (March 27), its fifth anniversary (April 20) and of course, its annual Star Wars-themed “May The Fourth Be With You” shindig on, naturally, May 4.

All these grand plans come with a price tag. Even with the planned cost-cutting measures, Van Horne still plans to use equity and apply for traditional business loans to raise the capital he needs. He admits finding the right financial partners has proven tricky.

“A lot of these private investors want quick returns, which I just don’t think are there anymore unless you want to spend millions of dollars to start,” says Van Horne. Regardless of who he decides to rely on for future funding, he has plenty to say to those who flaked on him in the past.

“It really sucks to have a bunch of people say they believe in you… then when it comes time to put money down or follow through, they just vanish and make excuses. All the deals that have fallen through or the people who decided not to take a risk with me give me fire to prove them wrong.”