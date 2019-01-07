A real local pub in La Mesa

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Fourpenny Scottish ale

Sometime in my early 30s, I realized that I’d evolved from someone who would always pound a shot at last call to someone who rarely made it past happy hour and was asleep by 10 p.m. (even on weekends!). At this point in my life, I need to pair my beers with more than a handful of bar peanuts so I can still wake up coherent enough to get my kid to his morning playdate without looking like Lindsay Lohan after a bender. Plus, I no longer have the patience for hot messes (who aren’t me) breaking into impromptu jukebox karaoke after too many vodka-cranberries.

My solution? The friendly neighborhood brewpub.

Drinking at pubs is the best of both worlds; I get to enjoy the relatively subdued buzz of other patrons with their pints, while also feeling as comfortable as I would in my own home (although I tend to wear pants in most pubs). Fourpenny House in La Mesa (8323 La Mesa Blvd.) is one of the only true “pubs” in San Diego, along with places like Shakespeare’s in Mission Hills or Churchill’s in San Marcos. Since opening in late spring 2018, Fourpenny further distunguishes itself by being the only pub brewing Scottish-style ales and pairing them with standard tavern fare like fish & chips.

Whiskeys seem to be the main draw for drinkers at Fourpenny, which offers half-price curated flights on Fridays. (Rest assured I’ll be back for the “Oak & Smoke” quartet.) But the small house-brewed beer program led by former ChuckAlek Independent Brewers head Samantha Olson is churning out approachable brews, all of which are 8-percent ABV or below. (Yay responsible drinking!) The flagship Fourpenny Ale is a Scottish ale that is undoubtedly the best to crush with a plate of Scotchos (aka Scottish nachos). This medium-bodied, malt-forward ale is somewhat light (5.4-percent ABV) with a caramelly finish that’s about as no-frills as beer can get.

That’s sort of the whole vibe of Fourpenny—the food isn’t super eclectic, the beers aren’t groundbreaking and the atmosphere isn’t the same old industrial-meets-modern design aesthetic that has invaded nearly every tasting room since 2015. Nothing blew my mind, but the dedication to restrained brews and a casual, authentic experience is, well, kind of mind-blowing in itself these days. I sipped the roasty, chocolatey Stout du Monde coffee milk stout as flames crackled from the fireplace and shadows danced on the plaid-draped barstools. In between bites of beer-dipped “chips” and curry, the Beatrix Blonde, a Scottish blonde ale, cleansed my palate with a slightly herbaceous dryness. Those who seek more exaggerated beer styles can look to the robust guest list, which ranges from lambics to Belgian golden strongs.

Although Scotland is a constitutional monarchy, Fourpenny is remarkably democratic. Little old ladies will feel at home here just as much as bearded hipsters or families with kids. Even vegans will find some plates to nosh on, although not a ton. It’s not the type of place where guests get rowdy, although I haven’t been there during a football game, so no guarantees. Fourpenny likely won’t surprise anyone, but those who seek a relaxing, family-oriented type of place, albeit with housemade beer that goes down easy, it fits the bill.