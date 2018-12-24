A year in San Diego beer

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Eppig Brewing Waterfront biergarten

For some, 2018 was the year of glitter beers and Brut IPAs. For others, it was the year of death knells signaling the closure of around a dozen different breweries around San Diego. But from the good, the bad and the hazy, it was a hell of a year for #sdbeer.

Despite just under a 10-percent closure rate of local breweries over the past 12 months, there were several expansions of note during that timeframe. One standout is the Eppig Brewing Waterfront Biergarten (2817 Dickens St.) in Point Loma. The waterfront tasting room boasts arguably the best brewery view in the county and the beers ain’t bad, either.

Modern Times Beer also continued its march toward local beer domination with the October debut of their new Far West Lounge at 470 S. Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas. Encinitas seems to have lost the battle against new breweries opening within city limits, so it’ll be interesting to see how the beachside town handles additional taps (even spiffily designed ones).

Finally, Amplified Ale Works’ East Village brewpub in the former Stella Public House/Halcyon space (1429 Island Ave.) was a big bet on revitalization in that area—and one that seems to be paying off. East Village is quickly becoming a craft beverage destination for distilleries and coffeeshops, as well as beer, and Amplified E-Vil’s patio is one of the best in town for casual imbibing.

Still, as much as I enjoy recognizing the best of 2018, my favorite part of end-of-year reminiscing is actually looking ahead. 2019 is already shaping up to be an exciting year in local beer (although probably not a record-breaking one as far as sales). California tends to be indicative of national craft beer trends overall, and the numbers aren’t looking quite as rosy as they have in the past. My prediction? San Diego brewery growth will remain fairly stagnant and we’ll probably end 2019 with a handful more breweries than 2018 (currently at 158 according to West Coaster’s count).

But of the breweries that will open in 2019, I’m betting there will be a lot more geographical diversity. Lemon Grove is currently awaiting its first brewery (13 Point Brewing Company), National City got its first in September (Embarcadero Brewing), and the lion’s share of 2018 openings were outside San Diego city limits. People will always travel to beer-soaked neighborhoods like North Park, but introducing quality options closer to less urban centers may be the way for new breweries to have a shot at survival.

My biggest prediction is also my biggest hope: that San Diego beer will continue to embrace its Mexican colleagues with increased cross-border collaboration and support. This year, the San Diego Brewers Guild extended invitations to other regional guilds—including Mexicali—to pour at Guild Fest during Beer Week. SouthNorte Beer Company () opened the first independent American craft brewery in Mexico this summer. In January, a delegation of women brewers from both sides of the border collaborated on the “Dos Californias” American Wheat Ale, which was brewed in Tijuana and served at the Ensenada Beer Festival. I anticipate this relationship between countries will continue to break down wa