Abnormal taps South Korean market

As San Diego marches toward an inevitable tipping point of independent breweries, some brewery owners are getting creative when it comes to expanding. Some choose to open more tasting rooms within county limits, while others rely on niche brews to appeal to very specific palates. However, more and more San Diego-based beer operations are opting to grow in new regions such as Idaho (Mother Earth Brew Co.), the East Coast (Green Flash Brewing Co., Bottlecraft, Ballast Point and Stone Brewing Co.) and abroad (Stone in Berlin, Germany).

Most recently, Abnormal Beer Company has stayed true to its name by exporting their offbeat approach to beer and food to Haeundae Beach in Busan, South Korea. The brewery has already positioned itself as outside-the-standard brewery model by integrating craft beer, wine and fine dining into one concept, but its 800 square foot South Korean outpost—which opened in early June—features a more California-casual vibe as a taphouse and cantina in the heart of one of South Korea’s most famous (and most crowded) beaches.

“The location has a heavy influence from our location here in Rancho Bernardo, with a mixture of textures of wood and brick, creating a refined but relaxed atmosphere,” says Matt DeLoach, owner of Abnormal Company (which encompasses the entire empire).

The partnership blossomed by chance when its distributor in South Korea, Andrew Frank, “came across an awesome opportunity for a location,” according to DeLoach. With an accelerated timeline of four months from concept to completion, he gives credit to Frank’s tireless efforts for achieving this “incredible feat.”

It couldn’t have come at a better time—the demand for craft beer in South Korea is skyrocketing. Since 2012, more than 20 craft breweries, spearheaded by South Korean nationals and expats alike, have opened across the country. Even Big Beer-backed outfits like AB InBev-owned Goose Island have laid down roots in cities like Seoul.

“We are using this as a way to prove a model of continuing expansion further into the country and play a larger role in the development of craft beer in South Korea,” confirms DeLoach.

Beer isn’t the only thing on Abnormal Korea’s menu. San Diego Executive Chef Scott Cannon developed a “fun and approachable” street taco-inspired menu to give locals a taste of Baja-Cali. He’ll collaborate with the South Korean team to keep the menu fresh and incorporate local seasonal ingredients.

“[Cannon has] done a fantastic job creating a menu that gives our patrons overseas a taste of California and relaxed cuisine that translates our culture to a completely new market,” says DeLoach.

Despite the fact that Abnormal Korea is an autonomously operating franchise, DeLoach assures patrons that the San Diego Abnormal Company will maintain overall control of the brand. Though they’re starting small by importing brews from San Diego (as well as serving other local beers), DeLoach doesn’t dismiss the notion of brewing overseas in the future.

“As we continue to grow and expand we would love to be able to open a full on brewing facility in South Korea if it makes sense.”