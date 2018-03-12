Absolution arrives in La Jolla

× Expand Absolution Brewing Company

There are some pockets of San Diego that aren’t terribly welcoming to the craft beer takeover. Places like Encinitas have fought new beer tasting rooms tooth and nail, while others seem to lack the stereotypical demographic of craft beer drinkers to justify opening a formidable venture like a brewery. This leads to underserved areas. But as craft beer’s core fan base evolves beyond the twenty-something, flannel-clad bro with a beard—as well as its slow progression into a more elevated beverage space—areas such as La Jolla and La Mesa are gradually opening their gates to the craft beer flood.

La Jolla is better known for scenic, sometimes smelly beaches and pricey cocktails rather than beer, but the tide may be turning in the bougie beach town. Absolution Brewing Company recently held its grand opening in the old La Jolla Brewing location at 7536 Fay Ave. and hopes to fill a void in the craft beer space as the third brewery in La Jolla. (Karl Strauss and Rock Bottom both operate nearby.)

“We never like to follow,” says Absolution co-founder Steve Farguson when asked about why he decided to open in a non-beer-centric location. “We always do our own thing.”

The Torrance-based Absolution Brewing Company actually has roots in San Diego. Farguson resides here and had hoped to open in S.D. before settling in southern Los Angeles four years ago. At the time, Torrance was nearly devoid of craft breweries, which made it, much like La Jolla now, an attractive but risky site. But Farguson knew the strategic location near L.A., Orange County and the Inland Empire—plus, the huge freeway infrastructure connecting it all—would eventually make the area a craft beer destination. Torrance was also appealing because it essentially negated a huge portion of start-up competition Absolution would have faced in San Diego.

“If we were to open in San Diego… I believe we would have been around [brewery] number 75,” says Farguson. “By opening in the region we did in L.A., we were number five. This allowed us to get recognized much earlier and… helped fuel our growth.”

The original Torrance location will be primarily responsible for brewing the core beers, while the La Jolla brewhouse—dubbed Absolution by the Sea—will focus on more specialty and seasonal releases.

Unlike many of the bare-bones breweries across the county, Absolution will offer swanky pub fare, although Farguson is quick to describe it as “an upscale, fresh food experience.” He promises to source all produce locally from his in-laws’ family farm. Menu items will range from flatbreads and kale salads, to steak tartine and wild caught salmon. Everything is designed to pair with its many IPAs brewed on-site, as well as blonde ales, oatmeal stouts, and other farm-to-glass artisan beers. He also describes future plans to expand, including entering the craft distilling industry this summer.

Personally, I have a feeling the pub-style atmosphere will appeal to the local La Jolla crowd. In a city where the median home price is well over three-quarters of a million dollars, the seemingly standard minimalist-meets-industrial-chic aesthetic of far too many local breweries won’t cut it. But even San Diegans who are absurdly wealthy deserve their fair share of quality watering holes. Who knows… maybe Rancho Santa Fe could be next?