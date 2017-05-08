Any day is a great day to start homebrewing

It’s not quite the world’s oldest profession, but humans have been homebrewing beer since around 5000 B.C.E., making it one of the most ancient activities still pursued by people today. In fact, over a million Americans homebrew each year, and that number continues to climb.

To celebrate this time-honored pastime, in 1988 the American Homebrewers Association (AHA) lobbied Congress to declare May 7 National Homebrew Day. It eventually expanded into the somewhat less official National Homebrew Month, centering around the AHA Big Brew on the first Saturday of May.

Most local and national homebrewing events aren’t limited to the month of May. National Learn to Homebrew Day takes place every November and the AHA’s annual convention Homebrew Con and National Homebrew Competition—the world’s largest amateur homebrewing competition—occur in a different city across the country every June (San Diego hosted the event in 2011).

Locally, the annual San Diego Homebrew Festival and Competition kicks off every March, Stone Brewing’s annual homebrewing contest allows the winner to brew their recipe on a large scale (previous winning recipes include the Chris Banker/Insurgente Xocoveza Mocha Stout and Juli Goldenberg/Monkey Paw 24 Carrot Golden Ale), Karl Strauss’ Pro-Am competition sends the winner to the Great American Beer Festival as the official Pro-Am collaboration entry, and The Homebrewer (2911 El Cajon Blvd. #2) offers regular Introduction to Homebrewing classes for beginners seeking guidance.

San Diego’s robust craft beer scene is strongly rooted in homebrewing. Notable homebrewers-turned-pro include Kelsey McNair (North Park Beer Company), Paul Sangster (Rip Current Brewing), Ray Astamendi (Fall Brewing), Peter Zien (AleSmith Brewing Company), Ryan Sather and Chris Barry (from the forthcoming Battlemage Brewing Company) and many more who haven’t yet made the leap to professional brewing, like 2016 National Homebrew Competition Homebrewer of the Year Nick Corona.

Most—if not all—of these homebrewing prodigies have found their footing thanks to the many homebrewing support groups thriving around San Diego. These include the award-winning Quality Ale and Fermentation Fraternity (QUAFF), San Diego Suds Sorority (the all-female offshoot of QUAFF), Mash Heads and the now (sadly) defunct CHUG. Several brewers have also tenured at homebrew shops around town, including The Homebrewer, Ballast Point’s Home Brew Mart (5401 Linda Vista Rd #403) and American Home Brewing Supply (9535 Kearny Villa Rd #104).

In short? Between the resources available and educational opportunities, it’s a great time to give homebrewing a whirl. Gary Glass, Director of the American Homebrewers Association, encourages people from all walks of life to try it for themselves.

“Personally, I love homebrewing because it’s an art form that appeals to the engineer in me,” Glass says. “On the engineering side, I’m constantly tweaking my equipment to ever improve on my process. On the artistic side, I am crafting beers to suit my own personal taste and in doing so creating new beers no one has ever made before. The best part of homebrewing is the amazing community of friendly and sharing people that comes with it [and] celebrating that sense of community.”