Are the dank days of the local beer scene behind us?

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wiseguy Brewing Company / Facebook Short lifespan for Wiseguy Brewing

In the past year, around a half dozen breweries have shuttered, and that’s not even counting those who didn’t manage to open its doors. At least three breweries are courting buyers, Magnetic Brewing was evicted from their Kearny Mesa space and Little Miss Brewing had its permit for an Ocean Beach tasting room denied. After losing over $2 million last fiscal year, Mission Brewery is now offering equity stakes to anyone with $200 or more.

With the number of brewhouses and tasting rooms continuously increasing (148 to 181 in the past year and a dozen more in progress, according to West Coaster’s tally), it’s no wonder a few have collapsed under the weight of capitalist competition.

That’s not stopping an ambitious few from giving it a shot and seeking alternative financing options to avoid a multi-million dollar gamble in an already crowded field. That’s precisely what Brewery Igniter is banking on. The H.G. Fenton Company-funded Brewery Igniter chain-style program builds turnkey brewing facilities for a fraction of the upfront cost, but with incredibly high month-to-month overhead. So high, in fact, it has already suffered its first casualty: Wiseguy Brewing in Carlsbad.

“Carlsbad is really hard,” acknowledges Rawley Macias, owner of Rouleur Brewing Company, located next door to Wiseguy’s now closed suite in the Brewery Igniter space. “We’re not the only ones having a hard time right now. [Wiseguy] is just the first one to show their cards and go on.”

Wiseguy did not respond to request for comment, but Macias admits Brewery Igniter tenants share some of the blame.

“I’m a big boy. I wrote a business plan, I got financing and funding, but I can’t help but feel that there’s a little bit of false goods being sold to the potential tenants of Brewery Igniter.”

He cites the lack of foot traffic, lack of repayment flexibility and H.G. Fenton’s refusal to support its protest on Carlsbad’s signage ban as early issues. After Wiseguy’s closure, Macias attempted to negotiate new terms with H.G. Fenton but was unsuccessful. A Brewery Igniter spokesperson declined to comment on the rumor that rent prices on all three sites—Carlsbad, North Park and Miramar—are the same, despite completely different consumer demographics. They did, however, offer their condolences to Wiseguy.

Not all Brewery Igniter tenants share Macias’ dismay. Brian Mitchell, owner of Pariah Brewing Company, requested a lease extension for his North Park space from one year to four. Still, he admits there’s room for Brewery Igniter to make adjustments.

“They probably should’ve leaned a bit more [toward long-term sustainability], but they may do that now moving forward after working with the current tenants,” states Mitchell.

For some, the reduced upfront cost is an irresistible alternative for funding a brewery. For others, the oversaturated market means they’ll never be able to replicate Pure Project, Brewery Igniter’s first San Diego brewery and runaway success story. Macias hopes that shifting trends may encourage Brewery Igniter to re-evaluate its approach when marketing itself to aspiring brewery owners.

“In the end, it’s business. I know they’re planning on building more [Brewery Igniters], but maybe now they will slow down.”