Baja’s beer scene is hopping

Reactions were mixed when I recently mentioned to friends and family that I was hopping down to Tijuana for a weekend. I got everything from “but isn’t it really dangerous?” to “you have to try this brewery and this restaurant and this bar,” and so on.

It’s easy for me to sift through the replies and brush off the irrational fears that cloud our sister city’s reputation. Most of them are lies perpetuated by the Trump-positive media eager to portray Tijuana as some anarchic war zone. The cultural and culinary renaissances happening there have been flourishing for years, and I’ve been shamefully lax in exploring it.

So it was with high expectations that I eagerly made my way toward Zona Centro to knock a few back at Cerveza Lírica inside Telefónica Gastro Park (Blvd. Agua Caliente 8860). I hadn’t been to Telefónica since they moved to a bigger location in 2017. The easygoing vibe was the same, but it was definitely more jam-packed with drinkers and diners. Lírica’s brewhouse is smack in the middle of the interior space, compelling guests to pull up a stool and try one of their house-made brews, most of which are hop-forward.

“The beers we sell the most are IPAs”, explains Lírica’s Enrique “Ejival” Jiminez.

Like most of the Tijuana beer professionals I’ve spoken with, he cites San Diego as a major influence on the up-and-coming Baja scene. He estimates that during the weekends, visitors to Telefónica are half locals, half tourists, with the lion’s share of tourists coming from San Diego. He credits Telefónica’s popularity to several factors: first, the open-air concept is familiar to Americans and what he calls a “safe space” for even the most apprehensive travelers. Pretty much everyone speaks English and accepts U.S. dollars. Looking around, there’s nary a raised voice to be heard, much less violent mobs. It’s almost as if, shockingly, Tijuana is a safe, normal and wonderful place to visit.

Lírica offers 28 taps, but only four currently come from Lírica. The rest are all sourced from Mexico with a heavy emphasis on Baja breweries and all are sold for around 75-95 pesos per pint. In U.S. dollars, that’s about $4 or $5. Jiminez explains that his clientele simply hasn’t gotten to the point where they’ll pay a premium for imported craft beers.

“[This is] more of a family place, not a beer nerd place,” he laughs.

Tijuana has a fraction of the craft breweries of San Diego, but what they lack in numbers they make up for in enthusiasm. When it comes to the beer quality, there’s room to grow, but after speaking with a handful of brewers from places like Mamut and Insurgente, I was especially struck by the humility and openness of everyone working hard to build up Tijuana into a craft beer destination. There’s an excitement that, in many ways, the San Diego scene has lost as we’ve grown. As I sipped on a Dos Californias Brewsters Hoppy Pale Ale—a joint venture between women brewers from San Diego and Tijuana—I realized that I may have finally found the place that is truly making beer fun and great again.