Beer and yeast and Vikings, oh my!

× Expand Photo courtesy of Longship Longship Brewery

Brewing beer isn’t just ruggedly handsome brewers sensually pouring hops into a steaming kettle as buxom female beertenders wipe their sweaty brows. The actual brewing procedure tends to be slightly more scientifically-oriented and precise. (Paddles are for stirring, not spanking!)

The less sexy reality may not interest everyone, but there’s a rising number who are deeply passionate about the techniques, history and method behind the brewing process. In-depth programs like the Professional Certificate in the Business of Craft Beer at San Diego State University are valuable, but time-consuming options for the hardcore beer student. Obviously, not everyone can enroll in a multi-semester program just to satisfy their curiosity, leading a few breweries to take it upon themselves to launch independent initiatives geared toward the casual, yet curious beer drinker.

The viking/Norse-themed Longship Brewery (10320 Camino Santa Fe, Suite C) recently kicked off its “Pint-Sized Lectures” program, slated to take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. every other Thursday through May. Over the past year and a half, Longship owner Dan Jachimowicz realized that more and more patrons were expressing interest in learning not just about the beers, but the inspiration behind them.

“We're really hoping to deepen the appreciation of beer and where it came from,” explains Jachimowicz.

Future topics include “Vikings & Beer,” “San Diego Beer’s Myths & Fables” and “Viking Religion.” $10 gets students two full pours and priority seating, but the 21-and-up program is free.

Oceanside’s Bagby Beer Company (601 South Coast Highway) also recently started its “Beerleaders” initiative. Although it sounds like an oddly named street team, Beerleaders is a 21-and-up “community beer education program” that will take place over six Saturdays throughout 2018.

“Beerleaders is for anyone: from a home brewer who wants to peel back the curtain on a pro-brewing operation to someone brand-new to beer who wants a solid foundation upon which to launch their beer journey,” says Dande Bagby, co-owner and director of operations at Bagby.

Each full-day, hands-on course starts at 7:30 a.m. and will go through intensive educational topics ranging from food and beer pairings to history and context of beer styles. Each session will culminate with a collaborative brew day guided by co-owner/head brewer Jeff Bagby.

Tickets also get attendees Bagby swag, a tasting flight, lunch and future discounts on beer, but group size is “severely limited to allow a personal, hands-on experience.” The first round of classes have already sold out, but Bagby has already opened a waitlist for additional dates.

White Labs’ (9495 Candida St.) educational programs are hardly new, but they’re arguably the best for more experienced brewers and beer nerds. Their next full-day workshop is Thursday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Titled “Yeast Essentials 2.0”, the two-day workshop will cover a more advanced analysis of yeast and its effects in beer via two hands-on lab components as well as lectures led by White Labs scientists. At $550, it’s not for the casual homebrewer, but there’s also a live broadcast webinar version available for $400.