Beer gives back

× Expand Photo by Torry David Gaustad ChuckAlek patrons giving blood

According to a recent report published by Cal State University San Marcos and the San Diego Brewers Guild, San Diego breweries made philanthropic contributions worth $4.5 million in 2016 alone. Although these year-round efforts continuously support a variety of charities, things really ramp up during the holiday season. In the weeks leading up to New Year’s, there are events nearly every day across San Diego for beer drinkers. Here are just a few beer-forward charitable causes to choose from.

“Societe Gives Back”, Societe Brewing Company’s year-round philanthropic program, culminates with its annual Holiday Food Drive each winter. All proceeds go directly to the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, and donations are accepted at the brewery (8262 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., Kearny Mesa) and select locations all over the county through Dec. 31.

On Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m., Brian Beagle of Sore Eye Suds and San Diego Beertalk Radio will host the annual Sore Eye Sudsmas at Societe to further support the month-long food drive. Activities at this free event will include a beer-centric raffle, holiday costume contest and ugly sweater competition. Patrons who donate 25 pounds of food or more will also get the chance to purchase a bottle of Societe’s barrel-aged feral ale of the week for $5.

AleSmith Brewing Company is also getting in on the Food Bank fun this year by accepting donations of food and personal hygiene items at its tasting room (9990 AleSmith Court, Miramar) through Dec. 17. For every five items, donors will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win an AleSmith Gift Prize Pack. Stock up on diapers, canned soup, baby formula and other sorely needed items and snag a pint for a good cause.

JMC Construction has partnered with Burning Beard Brewing (785 Vernon Way) in El Cajon to collect toys for children living at the A.B. and Jessie Polinsky Children’s Center. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 10, so stop by for a pint and a high five. Thunderhawk Alements (8675 Miralani Drive, #100) in Miramar is also accepting toy donations for Toys for Tots throughout this holiday season.

Breast Cancer Angels is an Orange County-based group that provides financial and emotional assistance to women and families of women going through breast cancer treatment. This year, all proceeds from Second Chance Beer Company’s annual holiday party/silent auction fundraiser on Dec. 22 from 7 to 10 p.m. will go straight to the organization. (15378 Avenue of Science #222, Rancho Bernardo)

Every month in 2017, the Blind Lady Ale House/Tiger!Tiger! restaurant group selected a different philanthropic organization to support for its “Agents of Change” initiative. This December, it’s San Diego Refugee Tutoring. Stop by BLAH on Mondays or Tiger! on Thursdays and a portion of the tab will go directly to the tutoring program.

The giving won’t stop after New Year’s. After a successful inaugural blood drive in November, North Park’s ChuckAlek Biergarten (3139 University Ave., Suite B) will host a second event in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank in January. Check its social media for more information and dates.