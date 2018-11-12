Beers on the bayou

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Beer flight at Brieux Carré

Within an hour of landing in New Orleans, I found myself perched on a cracked vinyl barstool in Erin Rose, a bar in the heart of the French Quarter. I placidly sipped on a frozen Irish coffee topped with a shot of Rumple Minze (because I’m trash), relishing in the promise of kid-free debauchery for the next few days. Between the raucous screams from nearby Bourbon Street to my unofficial baptism of a gin & tonic spilled directly on my shoes, I steeled myself for the second-biggest party in the Big Easy: Halloween.

My goal for the trip was simple—drink Sazeracs, eat oysters and po’ boys, find some ghosts and, just as importantly, check out some local breweries. The first part was easy; New Orleans is mostly a cocktail town and its nascent beer scene pales in comparison to its spirits (I mean both in terms of drinks and the dead). But even 1,800 miles away, with only a tiny fraction of the amount of breweries compared to here, I somehow managed to find plenty of local craft beer that rivaled San Diego in quality (if not quantity).

Brieux Carré Brewing Company in the Faubourg Marigny district has been open for over a year, and its 13 house beers (along with four guest taps) were hugely diverse, ranging from a chocolate milk stout to a bière de garde. They even brewed a grisette, an uncommon historic brew that originated along the French/Belgian border with the primary goal of being drinkable. (Goal: achieved.) Brieux Carré’s beer quality varied from fair to fantastic, but all embodied the emblematic eccentricities that all of New Orleans’ artistic endeavors are known for.

However, a handful of taps isn’t enough to keep me stationary for long, and I’d heard that The Avenue Pub in the Lower Garden District is the best beer bar in the city. I ducked out of the late October humidity (one point to San Diego for having none) and into the dimly lit tavern with the promise of 40-plus taps and a menu designed by an award-winning local chef. Fans of South Park watering hole Hamilton’s Tavern will find themselves at home here, as the no-frills vibe, gratuitously decadent pub fare and long lists of local draft beer emulated a familiar atmosphere. But they’ve got one thing that San Diego doesn’t: a license to operate 24/7. I don’t know how anyone who lives within a ten-block radius of this place has any liver function whatsoever. I barely did after one afternoon.

Of course, being in New Orleans, it would be unthinkable to limit myself to beer. Hot Tin operates out of the former penthouse space atop the Pontchartrain Hotel and dished up a signature bourbon cocktail called “Hibbity Dibbity” that made me swoon. Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29, a Tiki oasis in the French Quarter, had an Espresso Bongo cocktail that somehow managed to revive me (thanks to the coffee syrup) after… well, drinking for three straight days. (Did I mention that I started with Rumple Minze?) In the end, double-fisting locally brewed Paradise Park lagers from Urban South Brewery during a ghost and vampire tour on Halloween night was (weirdly) the chillest drinking experience of the entire week. Sounds about right for Halloween in New Orleans.