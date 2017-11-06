Beer Week’s humble beginnings

× Expand Photo courtesy of Colby Chandler Colby Chandler

We’re—*hic*—coming to the end of San Diego Beer Week. The annual 10-day festival is put on by the San Diego Brewers Guild and draws approximately 20,000 visitors to hundreds of events from 60-plus breweries in every corner of the county. These stats are a far cry from its humble beginning in 2009.

Before Beer Week there was Guild Fest, but before Guild Fest there was hardly a Brewers Guild at all. The group officially started in 1997, but within a few years had dwindled to nearly nothing due to lack of unity. It took the Association of Brewers (now the Brewers Association) selecting San Diego as the host city for the national Craft Brewers Conference in April of 2004 to reassemble the fractured group of just over 20 breweries. Their aim was to present a singular face of San Diego beer.

Colby Chandler, Vice President and Specialty Brewer at Ballast Point and the Brewers Guild president from 2004 to 2010, reminisces about the era.

“It was like herding cats,” recalls Chandler. “[But] I herded the cats to get the ball moving in a positive direction.”

Chandler also credits fellow Guild members, including Shawn Dewitt (former Guild Vice President), Dave Moore (the Guild’s longtime general counsel), Melody Crisp and Neva Parker for their joint efforts in consolidating the local breweries.

By November 2004, Guild Fest was up and running. But as interest in craft beer swelled, so did the number of attendees and demand for a larger event.

Soon, many in the beer scene, as well as Chandler, realized that San Diego’s lack of an official beer week stifled its ability to remain a competitive force in the craft beer industry. There were several disorganized attempts to launch different versions of a beer week during that time, but Chandler says that it “seemed silly to have these different entities working towards the same goal.”

Chandler says he assembled the different factions together in 2009 and, with $50,000 from the Tourism Marketing District, launched the first San Diego Beer Week to encapsulate Guild Fest. That first year, there were maybe two to three events per day (as opposed to around ten times that today). There were fewer breweries involved, and that meant fewer rules and fewer opinions on what constitutes “craft” beer. Today, Brewers Guild president Jill Davidson cites “collaboration and celebration of our community” as important aspects to Beer Week.

However, who comprises that community remains hotly debated. Despite his role in orchestrating the start of Beer Week, today Chandler is excluded from officially participating due to Ballast Point’s controversial $1 billion takeover by New York-based Constellation Brands in 2015. According to the Brewers Guild, membership is limited to independent beer-based businesses whose leadership structure is San Diego-based.

“I can’t attend the fest I started. It’s sad,” he comments dryly.

While non-independent Ballast Point is out, Chandler remains positive about the craft spirit and growth of Beer Week.

“It’s always been—and still is—all about San Diego beer," he says. "We’d still like to celebrate with the Brewers Guild if they’d have us.”