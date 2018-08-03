Bitter Brothers brings the brews to Bay Ho

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Beer flight at Bitter Brothers Brewery

I’ll admit that being a beer writer is a pretty sweet gig. Sure, I have to deal with sexist nonsense on occasion, and it can be a little weird to drag my kid to countless tasting rooms for “work,” but overall, my biggest issue tends to be just finding the time to visit as many breweries as I’d like.

With 150-plus brewhouses and nearly 30 additional taprooms across San Diego (according to West Coaster’s count), it’s no small feat to give each one a fair shake. Every time I spy the end of the list, a few more spring up. And despite my best intentions, there still are a few that I’m embarrassed to say I haven’t yet visited. Until recently, Bitter Brothers Brewery (4170 Morena Blvd.) was one of them.

To me, Bitter Brothers seemed to be one of those places that chugged along by being merely good in an area relatively free from competition. Its branding isn’t flashy, and it doesn’t churn out overhyped styles in order to keep up with what’s trendy. But after a frustrating afternoon of house hunting (how do people afford homes here?), I found myself cruising down Morena with an hour to spare. “What the hell,” I thought. “Time to give the Brothers a shot.”

The Bay Ho tasting room buzzed with customers, but the large open garage doors kept things from getting stuffy. Service was brisk and somehow even the cliché, reclaimed-wood-and-metal motif felt fresh. Of the 13 beers available, six were a tart/sour variant—a pleasant surprise in an era of IPA dominance. Sure, there was the requisite hazy IPA, but I’ll let it slide. Flights of five 5 oz. pours are $9 and a full 12 oz. pour of anything—including barrel-aged offerings—is $5. The simplicity was as refreshing as it was unexpected.

“Flesh & Blood is really sour—it’s the most sour beer we have,” promised the bartender. He wasn’t wrong; the barrel-aged golden sour was extraordinarily packed with mouth-puckering raspberry and cherry flavors. My only qualm was it tasted a little young, but I hope there are some secret barrels stashed somewhere that are aging a little longer. Conversely, the Bitter Bill’s Pils, a Czech-style pilsner, was crystal clear, clean and well attenuated. For those seeking to switch from macro lagers, this is a great first step.

The Little Sister Russian imperial stout with tart cherries and cocoa nibs went down dangerously easily at 11 percent ABV. The tartness from the cherries took a backseat to the chocolate smoothness, but remained balanced. Clouded Judgement, Bitter Brothers’ hazy IPA, was hazy in name only (it bordered on brilliant clarity), but oozed craftsmanship

Finally, I can now admit that my prejudice against hefeweizens was completely misguided. There’s a reason Golden Child is the first beer listed on Bitter Brothers’ board. At 5.2 percent ABV it’s absolutely crushable, with an aroma full of banana and light spice. My embarrassment for taking two-and-a-half years to finally visit hit me after trying this classic German wheat beer. Needless to say, it won’t take me that long before I enjoy another.