Bluegrass and brews in Santee

× Expand Photo by Dee Aann Skaines Classic Buzz

It’s easy to find beer bars that cater to punks and indie rockers. Hell, Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing Company in Chula Vista uses an anarchy sign in its logo. Fall Brewing Company has a portrait of Joe Strummer from The Clash in their North Park tasting room and a beer named after a Cramps song.

But breweries that regularly play R&B? Folk? Jazz? Not quite as commonplace.

It’s no big stretch to chalk this musical predilection up to long-held cultural biases that favor the current majority of craft beer drinkers (read: twentysomething white dudes). That same crowd also happens to dominate punk rock and its related subcultures. Strangely enough, a brewery providing an alternative is in the heart of East County.

Friday nights at BNS Brewing and Distilling Company (10960 Wheatlands Ave.) don’t just bring out work-weary millennials ready to get their craft beer on. Their live music schedule caters to “the family around the corner, people young and old, the cowboy from the rodeo, mechanics to the business men and women getting off work from downtown to North County.” That’s according to Becky Russell, drummer for local rockabilly band Bonneville 7, who regularly performs at BNS.

BNS has hosted country, bluegrass and other affiliated groups at their Santee brewing and distilling facility for years. Here, there’s a noticeably wider range of ages and socioeconomic diversity than many other local brewery tasting rooms. It’s one of the only regional breweries to consistently offer something different from the seemingly standard rock ‘n’ roll playlists that throw in the occasional hip-hop tune to seem edgy. Upcoming live acts include bands such as Bonneville 7, Classic Buzz, and Flipside Burners—groups all inspired by country, blues, rockabilly and/or Southern rock.

“[BNS] is actually the only brewery that we play,” says Jeremy Laub, lead singer and guitarist for Whiskey Ridge, an El Cajon band that mixes country and Southern rock. “The energy in that place is really awesome. It just has a real homey feel.”

Not everyone enjoys family-friendly drinking establishments, but every single band I spoke with mentioned that particular aspect as something they appreciate about BNS. An all-ages approach is fairly common in country and bluegrass circles as well, so it’s no surprise the brewery has endorsed this vibe.

Acoustically speaking, BNS isn’t perfect according to Flipside Burners frontman Mark Fahl.

“The room has quite a bit of echo because of the high ceilings,” says Fahl. “But they are, at the moment, remodeling and building a cool new live music room with some acoustic improvements, a new stage and an easy load in for the bands.”

The new music space is set to open March 8, which means patrons can expect more bands in the future. BNS has a fair amount of live shows already lined up in the coming months with nary a Misfits cover band in sight.

BNS isn’t the only local brewery offering slightly different sounds than the ubiquitous craft beer playlist. Modern Times blasts world fusion beats at its Point Loma tasting room. Burning Beard employees encourage yeast propagation with heavy metal lullabies in their coolship house. As for me, I’m still searching for that elusive tap room dedicated to shoegaze.