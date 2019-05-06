Brews of summer

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Ocean Beach Brewery

I’ve been writing about craft beer for a long time. Believe me when I say that the Instagramification of the industry can really beat a girl down after a while. (How can so many waifish and hip beer influencers haunt my feed so thoroughly?) So when my CityBeat editor announced the Summer Guide issue’s theme would be “IRL” and asked me to compile a list of all the real-life beer experiences that were perfect for a San Diego summer, it was with a joyful heart that I put together what I think are some pretty kickass destinations and events for beer lovers to drink in (no screens necessary).

For views alone, a gimme is Viewpoint Brewing Company (2201 San Dieguito Drive). Viewpoint is situated snugly in Del Mar between the San Dieguito Lagoon and the Pacific Ocean, which allows visitors unadulterated views of the surrounding landscape. It’s also just down the road from the fairgrounds, so it’s a convenient spot to wait out the inevitable traffic jams caused by the racetrack, county fair, etc. Viewpoint’s food is undoubtedly more elevated than the vast majority of brewpubs in the county; think beef tartare and kale salad. (It’s still Del Mar, after all.)

For something more low-key but equally scenic, the rooftops at Bagby Beer Company in Oceanside (601 South Coast Hwy.) and Ocean Beach Brewery (5041 Newport Ave.) are great alternatives. Both lack the bougie vibe of Viewpoint but provide the opportunity to knock a few back while watching the sunset over the ocean. Quality beer is assured at both; OB Brewery won Small Brewpub of the Year at last year’s Great American Beer Festival and Bagby head brewer Jeff Bagby is a decorated veteran of the industry many times over.

The tap lists at these breweries (or most others in San Diego, for that matter) can leave craft beer newbies a little overwhelmed. Amber ales and light lagers may sound familiar, but what the hell’s a roggenbier? When in doubt about what’s on draft, the best way to experience a true San Diego beer is to order a pint of IPA. Specifically, a San Diego-style IPA. San Diego IPAs are dry, intensely hopped brews that tend to have tropical citrus and pine notes throughout. They’re a more developed style than the social media-hyped hazy IPAs, so consumers shouldn’t feel the need to snap a pic for the inevitable online debate hazys tend to spark. They’re also served nearly everywhere, so finding a favorite SDIPA this summer should be a fairly easy task.

Finally, beer festival attendees should think about putting away their phones to simply enjoy some well-crafted beers with friends. Karl Strauss’ annual Arts and Amps festival takes place over three weekends (May 25, June 22 and July 27), meaning guests have three opportunities to both pay attention to the beer and to the music. I challenge every attendee to make a memory the old fashioned way and skip the Untappd check-in. I’m betting the beer will taste just as good even if no one knows you’re drinking it.