Cannabis beer is not a thing. Marijuana beer is not a thing. I don’t care what it’s called, there’s no such thing as beer that will get you high and buzzed.

“You cannot put marijuana in alcohol,” emphatically states Alva Mather, aka the @alcohollawyer on Twitter.

Mather is a Philadelphia-based attorney who specializes in the highly regulated alcoholic beverage industry. He led a session at last year’s California Craft Beer Summit titled “Beer and Cannabis: What You Can & Can’t Do.” Ever since cannabis legalization started gaining steam a few years ago, there’s been a huge push in the beer industry to somehow incorporate the two by any means necessary. Deceptive marketing and intentionally confusing language has left many consumers perplexed and often mistaken about the effects of the beverages they ingest.

Mather explains some of the ways breweries are claiming to offer cannabis beer.

“There are people who are putting CBD, but hemp-based CBD, into beers, and other folks that are doing non-alcoholic THC beers, so there’s no alcohol in it, but it tastes like a beer. Then obviously there’s folks who put other hemp products, like hemp seeds or hemp oil, in beer. But in terms of a true combination of THC in alcohol, that’s not allowed, nor will it ever be allowed.”

To put is simply, THC gets you high. CBD does not. Both are compounds derived from the cannabis plants and share many similarities, but what it all boils down to is this: if a brewery is claiming to make a beer with marijuana in it, they’re either lying, breaking the law or taking some serious liberties with the public’s perception of what getting buzzed means.

It’s worth pointing out that the word “marijuana” itself is heavily laden with racist baggage. I only use it here because legally, non-psychoactive hemp falls under the term cannabis and hemp-derived CBD is allowed on a federal level in food and beverages by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. (Strangely enough, that same compound is prohibited by California state law.) In light of this, Mather uses “marijuana” rather than cannabis when breaking down these technicalities, calling it “misleading, but factually accurate” to refer to some alcoholic beverages without THC as “cannabis beer.”

But as cannabis use becomes more mainstream, it seems likely that more San Diego breweries will continue to dabble in it. Pizza Port’s Chronic Ale has been around for over 10 years and historically used hemp seeds in the recipe. In 2016, Thorn Brewing was the first local brewery to partner up with a cannabis company to create OG HighPA, a session IPA with a 4.20 percent ABV that relied on the aromatic similarities of hops and cannabis to generate buzz from both camps. High Style Brewing Company out of Miramar is promoted as “pot-infused craft beer.” But with less than half a percent of alcohol by volume, it’s hard to seriously call it beer. There are also package tour deals like the “Kegs-N-Kush” tour, which mixes brewery tours with dispensary stops to get the best of both worlds.

Buds and brews can, and will, coexist. Consumers will simply have to get cross-faded one puff (and pint) at a time.