Casual comfort at My Yard Live

× Expand My Yard Live renderings

There are few sweeter joys than drinking at home. It’s comfortable, it’s cheaper and I don’t have to awkwardly loiter outside the bathroom with my legs (and fingers) crossed when I have to pee. So when a soon-to-open spot claims to be inspired by backyard hangouts, the small socialable part of me can’t help but be intrigued.

My Yard Live (288 Rancheros Drive) in San Marcos seeks to unite the relaxed atmosphere of home with the community feel of a brewpub. It’s the latest large-scale endeavor aimed at attracting patrons of all ages—similar to venues like Bagby Beer Company or nearby Urge Gastropub & Common House. Of course, beer is a big part of the business model at My Yard Live, but head brewer Benjamin “Shaggy” Blaney is confident it’ll mesh with the food concept as well.

“We’re trying to make it more of an overall experience where everything is combined,” Blaney explains.

As a veteran of Mason Ale Works and The Lost Abbey, Blaney plans to do a lot of chef pairings, as well as collaborations with his former colleagues. Blaney says there are already plans for collaborations with Setting Sun Sake, Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing Company, Chula Vista Brewery and Gravity Heights. He also hopes to incorporate live music into the My Yard Live experience, with plans for some band-inspired collaborations in the future.

Blaney admits that the “elevated brewpub” model isn’t exactly a groundbreaking idea, but wants to take things to another level once My Yard Live officially opens its doors on July 1.

“The stuff we have is killer,” he promises, listing a wide range of styles he plans to brew from the start, including American IPAs, Belgian styles and German beers. “I’m not afraid to brew pretty much anything.”

“Working at Lost Abbey, I learned a lot about wild fermentation, sour stuff, barrel aging, so that’ll definitely get incorporated, but it will take a year or two,” Blaney continues. “But I kind of want to do everything.”

× Expand Photo by Haley Hill Benjamin “Shaggy” Blaney

My Yard Live’s Type 75 license (California’s “On-Sale General Brewpub” license) allows them to sell beer, wine, spirits and beer for off-premise consumption. The only caveat is that My Yard Live must brew between 200 and 5,000 barrels of beer per year, but Blaney says that won’t be a problem for the 10-barrel brewhouse. Since the updated law now allows Type 75 licenses to sell beer to-go, Blaney hopes to eventually increase the brewery’s packaging to include cans. For now, however, they’ll focus on simply meeting in-house demand, plus some to-go growlers and crowlers.

With a total capacity of around 500 people and live entertainment six days a week, My Yard Live will certainly be less private than my patio. But after talking to Blaney, I’m willing to bet the beer selection is a little bit better than my refrigerator.