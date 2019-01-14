Cheesesmith making its debut

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alesmith Brewing Co. Peter Zien

Normally, interviews don’t end up with me covered in plastic, much less alone with a man in a windowless room. Luckily for me, my visit to CheeseSmith (9990 AleSmith Court) didn’t conclude in a Dexter-style murder. Rather, Peter Zien is a creator rather than a killer, and he’s been sharpening his skills outside the brewhouse for another reason.

“This is either going to be an epic fail or something worth trying,” laughed Zien as he showed me a dark brown wheel of cheese that had been rolled in Vietnamese coffee. It’s one of the 11 batches Zien’s produced at CheeseSmith, the upcoming creamery project tucked in the back of AleSmith Brewing Company’s sprawling 109,000-square-foot facility. Almost no one else has been inside the custom-built room due to the heavy regulations the American dairy industry faces. And so it is, that we’re both clad head-to-toe in compliant attire.

The AleSmith owner, veteran brewer, Grand Master beer judge and now licensed pasteurizer considers himself “humbly, a Renaissance person.” From baking bread to painting, playing guitar and curing olives, Zien’s dabbled in a little bit of everything. But it was homebrewing that he was known for and what he most missed after becoming a professional brewer.

“There seemed to be a big void,” he explained. “I had turned a big part of my life over to homebrewing and with that gone, I was just like ‘okay, I love [AleSmith] and I’m grateful, but I also need more.”

In 2002, AleSmith’s then-small operation was giving their spent grain to a single farmer in Ramona who kept goats.

“One day she brought me raw milk,” said Zien. And just like that, his new hobby was born. He’d always loved cheese (who doesn’t?), so he looked up how to make it and created his first small batch of herb-infused chèvre at home. “[I] brought it to the brewery and everyone just gobbled it up.”

Fans of AleSmith can expect plenty of crossover from the long-anticipated project, scheduled to debut at the end of January. There are around 240 pounds of various cheeses currently aging to completion, including a few infused with beers such as Speedway Stout and Horny Devil. Zien also plans to host plenty of AleSmith and CheeseSmith pairings on-site once he gets the proper licenses. AleSmith itself may expand into a full-service restaurant in the future.

Keeping things local is a big priority for CheeseSmith. Zien is working with Frank Konyn Dairy in San Pasqual Valley to swap spent grain from the brewery to be used as cow feed in return for raw milk. With this type of sustainable diversification, Zien hopes to further solidify the AleSmith empire to be able to weather any storm.

“There are only three other buildings on this whole street and I kind of dream about getting those one day—making AleSmith Court a place you can come and where there’ll be artisan crafts going on, maybe coffee roasting and bakery, my cheese…” he trails off and smiles. “We’re taking baby steps right now.”