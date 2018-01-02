Chronicles of the craft

× Expand Photo courtesy of CSUSM Brewchive archive materials

I used to think that Anthony Bourdain had the best job in the world. Eating, drinking and smoking your way through the world’s greatest cultures and cuisines? Sign me up!

But in the slightly more realistic realm of potential job opportunities, beer historian sounds like a pretty cush career track. There aren’t many beer historians in the country, but California State University San Marcos’ Judith Downie is one of them.

“My official position title is Special Collections & History Librarian,” explains Downie. She’s responsible for the Brewchive, a special collection whose main goal is “collecting, preserving and presenting San Diego brewing history with an emphasis on activity from the 1980s on.” According to Downie, this includes “all manner of things” from brewers both amateur and professional.

The Brewchive launched in summer 2017 and is part of the “EngiBeering” program, a certification track slated to commence in spring 2018. The curriculum will examine both the science and business sides of craft brewing; it joins the roster of existing local beer education programs like the Professional Certificate in the Business of Craft Beer at San Diego State University. However, the Brewchive archives are one of the only beer-centric special collections in the country, and the only one of its kind in San Diego.

Preservation efforts include digitizing records like decades-old homebrewing logs, archiving ephemera such as tap handles from now-defunct breweries (like Terrific Pacific Brewery) and collecting oral histories from local beer insiders. Although many records have already been lost over the years, Downie insists no item is too small for the catalog.

“What seems unimportant to one researcher may be just the answer to another research question or spark a new line of inquiry, so our collection goals are large-scale.”

Throughout her research, Downie has uncovered some tidbits of beer history that she thinks predict the future of the brewing scene. For instance, collaboration between San Diego breweries is nothing new; it’s been a mainstay in the local brewing scene since pre-Prohibition. With that data, she hypothesizes that collaborations beyond breweries—for instance, between food trucks and tasting rooms like Border X Brewing and San Diego Taco Company in Barrio Logan—will continue.

When she’s not meeting with students, teaching classes or attending meetings for the Pink Boots Society or Society of Barley Engineers, Downie is also working on expanding her beer palate to catch up with her research expertise. She lists fruit-forward sours for summertime drinking and stouts in winter as her go-to beer styles.

In the future, the Brewchive plans to release their first large collection of photos and other historical artifacts from Stone Brewing Company’s history with items spanning over 20 years. In the meantime, Downie hopes more breweries and beer enthusiasts continue to add their stories to the Brewchive’s website—especially from underrepresented voices in the craft beer community.

“I encourage women in the beer industry and home brewing to contact me, as I want to make sure everyone is represented.”