Comic-Con buzz(ed)

Fanboys, cosplayers, gamers and more are about to unleash the unholy madness of Comic-Con on San Diego yet again. Along with their lightsabers and sonic screwdrivers, they’ll bring millions of dollars—much of which will be spent on food and, more importantly, drink.

Despite nerds’ predilection for energy drinks, I’m willing to bet at least a few beer drinkers will manage to slip into the crowds. Lucky for them, there are plenty of off-site beer events coinciding with the Con. Bonus: none of these require a badge!

Wednesday, July 19

Those with beer on the brain who lack access to Preview Night should head to Hop-Con 5.0 at Stone Brewing Liberty Station (2816 Historic Decatur Road). The annual w00tStout festival will feature the annual Drew Curtis/Wil Wheaton/Greg Koch Stone “Farking Wheaton” w00tstout collaboration plus tons of other brews, food and art. It runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and tickets are $75.

For something closer to the convention center, this month’s free Yappy Hour at Mission Brewery (1441 L St.) is a revved-up “Super Hero” edition from 5 to 7 p.m. (free admission). Bring a well-costumed pup for a chance to win $2 pints of Hoppy Pilsner all night.

Players of Magic: The Gathering will need to travel north for battles and brews. Vista’s BattleMage Brewing Company (2870 Scott St., Suite 102), along with Sky High Comics, will be having its weekly “$20 Draught and Draft” unsanctioned Magic meetup from 6 to 9 p.m. $20 gets attendees Draft entry and two pints or flights. There’s only room for 16 players (21+ only), so RSVP ASAP by emailing sales@skyhighcomics.com.

Thursday, July 20

The Inaugural Star Wars Spelling Bee and Modern Times Beer Dinner at BIGA (950 Sixth Ave. #C) falls on the first official night of Comic-Con at 7 p.m. Expect multiple food courses, rare beer tappings and hardcore Star Wars devotees clamoring for spelling bee glory. Advance tickets are $35 on Brown Paper Tickets, but it’s $45 at the door.

Saturday, July 22

If the amount of exclamation points on their website is any indication of how! amazing! Heroes! Brew! Fest! at Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Highway) is going to be, then hoooly shit, it’s going to be epic. The event promises “beer, art, tech and music” and Kristian Nairn—Hodor from Game of Thrones—hosting a “Rave of Thrones” DJ set, expect an eclectic crowd. General admission opens at 4 p.m. and tickets start at $24.

Pay homage to Princess Leia from Star Wars at the Women in Comics art show featuring a tribute to the late great Carrie Fisher. The show opens at 6 p.m. at Iron Fist Brewing (1985 National Ave. #1132).

Multi-day

Diversity and draughts will be on hand at Border X Brewing (2181 Logan Ave.) during the third annual Chicano-Con every night from July 21 through July 23. Includes beer, taco specials and some guest artists. It’s only a short walk from Comic-Con ground zero, but far enough that it will probably be one of the chiller off-site events.