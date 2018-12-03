Confessions of a beer drinker

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Hodad Brewing's brown ale and IPA

Forgive me, Father, for I have sinned. I am guilty of drunkenness at Hodad’s Brewing. To be fair, it was only a slight buzz, but I’ll admit there was a worshipful edge to the sacrament. Don’t blame the brewer; I’ll happily say some Hail Marys to pay for my transgressions. (Would Bloody Marys work instead? No? Sorry, had to ask.)

I know I indulge more freely than others, but I’m just as devout about beer as you are to the priesthood. Okay, maybe not quite as much, but what greater pleasure is there than pairing a well-made beer with a wickedly delicious burger? On second thought, please don’t answer that. I think I’m entitled to some divine mercy. After all, the burgers and fries at Hodad’s are too heavenly for a weak soul like mine to resist. And how is one expected to absorb such immaculate idols of caloric opulence without washing it down with a few beers? My apologies Father, I know I should resist these false gods of flavor.

If you really want to know, Father, I’d be happy to expound on the brews. Hodad’s currently has four beers available at their Ocean Beach and Downtown locations: a brown ale, an IPA, a kolsch and a hefeweizen. The brewer, Marlow Myrmo, released his first batches into the wild only a few weeks ago and, body-wise, they’re about as opposite from the burgers as John the Baptist was from Judas Iscariot. All four were tasty and crisp, but ended up on the flabby side of mouthfeel. To be honest, it was a nice respite from the cholesterol bombs I was eating, but could have used a little more oomph to stand by themselves. With time and prayer, there’s no reason why these beers can’t achieve salvation.

My favorite? I’ll have to go with the brown ale, I suppose. It was moderately light-bodied with some cocoa sweetness and a hint of drip coffee from a diner. Oh, you don’t drink caffeine, Father? Well, just use your imagination. Of course, the IPA was also nice between bites of onion rings. I’d actually say it’s more close to a hoppy American lager—there wasn’t a ton of lingering bitterness—but goddamn, it paired well with a juicy beef patty. (Sorry about the blasphemy, Father. I’ll add some penance to my tab.)

The rest of the beers weren’t bad either. The kolsch was as basic as it gets, and I mean that as a compliment. Its no-frills approach was the perfect antidote to the fatty burgers and fries served alongside it. I wish the hef had a little more body and no orange wedge on the side of the glass (I find it a little gauche, personally), but if Hodad’s bumps up the banana and clove notes, drinkers will be blessed by the fruits of their labor.

I’ll assume you’re a wine drinker, Father. Hodad’s beers are no blood of Christ, but if you’re interested in expanding your drinks dogma, these beers are a decent bunch to start with. Shall we continue this conversation over a few pints, or am I leading you into temptation?