San Diego craft beer heads to Mexico

If we’ve learned anything during this tumultuous political era, it’s that nothing is as harmless as it seems. Where one chooses to pray, shop or eat can be radical political acts with potentially long-reaching repercussions to the world at large.

Beer is no different. People love to tell me to “lighten up, it’s just beer” or readily admit that they don’t consider it an important enough industry to make conscientious purchasing choices. But, like everything else, beer as an industry —especially independent beer—affects real people in tangible ways. From an international beverage conglomerate sparking protests in Mexicali over water shortages, to providing livelihoods to nearly half a million people across the United States (according to the Brewers Association), craft beer helps shape the social, economic and, yes, political climate of the entire country.

That’s why it’s thrilling that SouthNorte Beer Company will be the first independent American craft brewery to have a permanent location in Mexico. By putting down roots at Telefonica Gastro Park in Tijuana (Boulevard Aguacaliente #8924), SouthNorte will be another much-needed link in the chain connecting the United States with Mexico.

“Cross-border collaboration in today’s climate is important because there is a decent amount of misinformation about Mexico and Baja,” says Ryan Brooks, head brewer at SouthNorte. “It’s important to strive for higher quality in beer, as well as to be open minded.”

Slated to open in late summer or early fall this year, SouthNorte will share a 10-barrel brewery and tasting room with Lirica Brewing inside the 11,000-square foot Telefonica collective space. This will allow it to serve housemade brews side-by-side with food trucks and vendors ranging from ramen joints to, naturally, tacos. According to Brooks, the Tijuana space will focus on “experimentation and collaboration” so that flagship beers—like the award-winning Agavemente lager—will still be brewed at Coronado Brewing Company in Bay Park.

Most of these Baja-brewed beers will remain in Mexico. It’s prohibitively expensive to ship kegs from one country to the other, so curious beer fans will have to make the journey south in order to experience SouthNorte’s regional creations. That’s precisely why this partnership is crucial at this particular juncture in American history: It will encourage people to experience the familiar in a perhaps unfamiliar setting.

There’s nothing scary about Tijuana, or Mexico as a whole. Even right-wing politicians who live in border towns tend to be more open to recognizing the value of cross-border cultural exchange. By overseeing the world’s largest binational metropolitan region, San Diego leadership is generally less “build a wall” and more “¡viva Mexico!” than much of the rest of the country. Our (Republican) mayor’s office even helped orchestrate this particular alliance. The significance of that can’t be understated.

One of SouthNorte’s business mottos is that “life’s richest possibilities are found at the crossroads of cultures.” I wholeheartedly agree. Despite the tension of increased immigration crackdowns, border wall prototypes and Mexico’s people being called “rapists” and “animals” by our not-so-beloved leader, I’m glad that Baja is still willing to collaborate with us—even if it is “just beer.”