Down with the brown ales

Recently, the New York Times’ drinks writer declared brown ales to be an “unfashionable” but “timeless” style. This led to immediate backlash in beer circles against his dated commentary (as well as his flippant attitude in general towards beer). But I have to admit that his description is pretty spot-on.

Brown ales aren’t catchy, but there’s an underappreciated beauty to them. Falling somewhere between delicate pale ales and robust stouts and porters, I like to think of them as the roasted chicken of beer—the dish that Julia Child described as the “real test of a good chef.” Achieving elegance through simplicity is much harder than throwing a truckload of hops in a beer for the biggest, brashest brew in town.

A classic brown ale generally clocks in around 5 percent ABV. With the rising popularity of low ABV session ales coupled with a continued demand for balanced beers, brown ales are poised to make a comeback. San Diego’s already at the forefront of this trend with plenty of local options currently available.

AleSmith Brewing Company’s Nut Brown is right on the nose for the style at 5 percent ABV. Even better: it’s available year-round, as is Benchmark Brewing Company’s extremely quaffable 4.5 percent ABV Brown Ale. New English Brewing Company may be better known for their hearty Zumbar Imperial Stout, but their Brewers Special Brown Ale is a more moderate take on malts, clocking in at 6.6 percent ABV.

Some slightly lesser known variations on the style also abound across the county. For instance, Julian’s Nickel Beer Company offers two limited quantity brown ales on draft. The 3.7 percent ABV collaboration Buffalo Paw Wet Hop Brown Ale was brewed as an American-inspired take on a British classic, while their 5 percent ABV Highland Brown Ale is available exclusively on nitro and has a Scottish flair with a smooth finish.

Barrio Logan’s Alta Brewing recently added their English/American hybrid brown ale dubbed El Camino to their draft list and Oceanside’s Legacy Brewing has their award-winning Founding Father’s Nut Brown Ale (5.8 percent ABV) currently available. Longship Brewery in Mira Mesa touts their 6 percent ABV Valknut-meg Brown Ale with nutmeg as a sweet and spicy version.

Finally, despite brown ales’ classic definition as a middle of the road option, there are always going to be breweries who can’t help gussying it up for a bolder beer. The current winter seasonal at Vista’s Mother Earth Brew Company is a bourbon barrel-aged Imperial brown ale, but at 12 percent ABV, it can barely be considered a brown ale (it warms the belly nonetheless). Culture Brewing Company’s multiple locations generally have fairly tame but tasty brown ales on draft, but beer drinkers who seek a hotter take should opt for their bourbon barrel-aged brown ale in cans. At 5.8 percent ABV, it’s oddly low for bourbon-aged beers, but still packs a boozy punch.

With San Diego breweries large and small already dipping their toes in the brown ale pool, I hope it’s only a matter of time before even more are down.