Russia’s influence isn’t just limited to hacking elections. Russian imperial stouts are one of the most complex and (dare I say it?) bigly styles in beer. They tend to be somewhat fluid in definition when it comes to strict style guidelines, but generally boast a yuuuge alcohol content that ranges between 8 and 18 percent ABV. Most fall in the 10 to 12 percent ABV range and thickly pour like the great, great oil we’re tapping here in America.

Developed in the 18th century, Russian imperial stouts’ popularity hasn’t diminished and likely won’t anytime soon—especially now that we live in a country where it’s totally chill to be best friends with a misogynistic authoritarian. Still, that’s not terrible news for beer drinkers. Old Rasputin from North Coast Brewing Company in Fort Bragg, California remains arguably the best-known representation of the style, but locally there are plenty of options with which to pay homage to our soon-to-be overlords.

Karl Strauss Brewing Company’s Wreck Alley (9 percent ABV) is available year-round, unlike many other iterations that tend to be brewed during cooler months (like Hillcrest Brewing Company’s Long and Stout, a hearty 11 percent ABV stout released each November). With cocoa nibs and Ethiopian coffee, it’s perfect to pair with a “beautiful” chocolate cake.

Additional year-round imperial stout releases include Mission Brewery’s 9.8 percent ABV Dark Seas, an award-winning variation with dark fruit and coffee notes that would have made the czars proud. Societe Brewing’s The Butcher (9.6 percent ABV) evokes a luscious roasted-coffee-meets-dark-chocolate aroma that starkly contrasts the hoppier brews they tend to be known for. Lightweights, haters and losers need not attempt Rip Current Brewing’s Rescue Buoy (11.2 percent ABV), an intoxicating take on the style with a toasty molasses finish. Stone Brewing’s simply named Russian Imperial Stout (10.8 percent ABV) is as synonymous to the style as one could expect from the irreverent bunch up north, and New English Brewing’s Zumbar (9.3 percent ABV) remains a velvety, malty approach that earned a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival in years past.

Somewhat newer to the scene is Bitter Brothers’ Little Sister, a bourbon barrel-aged 11 percent ABV available in bottles. It's the color of the coal we're definitely going to save our country’s economy with. Vista’s Mother Earth Brew Company’s cheeky “Quit Stalin” barrel-aged Russian imperial stout is 10.5 percent ABV and avoids the overly sweet finish that plagues a few others with a smoky, smooth mouthfeel. At 9 percent ABV, Burning Beard Brewing Company’s dystopian INGSOC imperial stout packs a roasty wallop for unsuspecting proletariats.

There are still even more seasonal iterations to seek out from Port Brewing (Santa’s Little Helper, 10.5 percent ABV), Intergalactic Brewing Company (Planet Invader, 11.6 percent ABV) and AleSmith Brewing (Barrel-aged Speedway Stout, 12 percent ABV). With so many options, San Diego stands prepared to welcome Putin’s whole convoy of comrades coming to make craft beer great again.