Duck Duck Gooze is coming

People thirsty for both beer and drama are prepping for Duck Duck Gooze Day, which happens April 15.

The ultra-limited gueuze produced by The Lost Abbey is only available for purchase once every three years and is made by blending batches of unfruited sour ale aged in oak barrels for one, two and three years. Adam Martinez, director of media and marketing at The Lost Abbey explains how the DDG phenomenon came to be.

“In Belgian brewing, there are fantastic, wild ales brewed with naturally occurring yeast. Duck Duck Gooze is our homage to these brews,” says Martinez.

Traditionally, gueuze beer is a balanced, complex and relatively dry Belgian lambic that’s highly effervescent and made by blending “old” and “new” beers of the same style. The aging process required to create the blend means that few breweries have both the financial capability and storage space to develop a true gueuze. This scarcity, coupled with the fact that most gueuzes are still manufactured outside the United States, means that the few thousand bottles of award-winning Duck Duck Gooze are something like a white whale in the craft beer community.

The first Duck Duck Gooze release took place in 2009, with subsequent releases in 2013 and 2016. DDG devotees are still reeling from both the 2013 and 2016 online sales, both of which were plagued with server crashes and rapid sellouts. 2016 was particularly brutal for The Lost Abbey; the first online sale attempt crashed the third-party ecommerce platform Nexternal’s servers, leading to multiple postponements before they switched to BrownPaperTickets a few days later. Alas, BPT also crashed, forcing Lost Abbey to then move the sale to EventBrite. Thanks to a setup error, the brewery massively oversold their available inventory and was eventually forced to cancel all orders.

This beer boondoggle sparked severe backlash on social media, compelling Lost Abbey to post multiple apologies and explanations on the website and social media over the multi-week disaster. But Martinez assures me that this year’s DDG sale should go smoothly.

“I’ve been having discussions with them [EventBrite] for the past three years. We’re very confident that we won’t have the issues that we’ve had in years past.”

Tickets will go on sale via EventBrite at noon on April 15. There’s a four bottle limit per person, and each bottle is $45 plus EventBrite fees. As always, The Lost Abbey will not ship any bottles or allow proxies for pickup (meaning buyers cannot send someone else in their place). Pickup will take place during “Duck Days” on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at their San Marcos tasting room (155 Mata Way, Ste. 104).

People unable to acquire one of the precious bottles aren’t completely out of luck. The Lost Abbey tends to hold back a few for special events and will occasionally tap a surprise keg at the brewery for fun. But Martinez thinks beer connoisseurs will be pleased with this year’s blend. If the past years’ demand is any indication, I have a feeling that even the most butthurt of beer nerds will be logging back on for their shot to snag this brag-worthy addition to any craft beer collection.