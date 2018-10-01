Duck Foot opens in East Village

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Duck Foot Brewing Company in East Village

Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn’t believe in luck. But after speaking with Suzy Pessutti (owner/partner) and Lexxi Sullivan (marketing and events coordinator) at Duck Foot Brewing Company’s new East Village location (550 Park Blvd., Suite 2104), I think the Jedi master might be full of shit.

For starters, opening Duck Foot wasn’t a romantic daydream that came to fruition after years of toiling over a homebrew system. Instead, it was born from something decidedly unlucky: co-founder and “head quack” Matt DelVecchio’s Celiac disease diagnosis. But rather than give up beer, DelVecchio decided to make his own beer using enzymes that reduce the gluten level to below 20 parts per million. This renders the beers “gluten-reduced,” although it’s considered “gluten-free” at that amount. (Complaints about the technicality can be addressed to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.) In 2015, Duck Foot was the first San Diego brewery to treat all their beers with the enzyme, solidifying themselves at the forefront of a rapidly in-demand beer trend. Sounds like pretty lucky timing to me.

Then there’s the new location in East Village.

“It kind of found us,” Pessutti says. They’d been searching for a spot in North County for a long time, “but it’s so difficult there.” Out of the blue, the owner of the East Village building cold-called them to come take a look at the recently vacated space. According to her, “that was that.” Again, a nice stroke of luck.

And let’s not forget how they landed chef Stevan Novoa, who pioneered the brewery’s self-described “elevated bar food” menu. Before the brewery even opened in East Village, Novoa had approached the Duck Foot crew about doing a food pairing event at the original Miramar brewery. This meant that once they were ready to get into the restaurant business (which Pessutti called a “completely new and quite scary” endeavor), he was already first in their minds. The stars aligned yet again.

But it takes more than luck to survive in San Diego beer. Location is poised to increasingly tilt the scales for businesses as consumers are progressively demanding not just local beers, but hyper-local (think neighborhoods rather than cities). With Forbes estimating the population of downtown San Diego reaching 90,000 by 2035, businesses with solid footing (heh, pun intended) in the area stand to massively benefit.

It also helps to have like-minded companies in the area to work toward becoming a drinking destination that will rival the likes of North Park or the Hops Highway. Amplified Ale Works’ new spot is a few blocks away, as is Knotty Barrel, Half Door Brewing Co., Mission Brewery, Resident Brewing Co., and Little Miss Brewing will soon be directly across the street. That’s not even counting the numerous existing distilleries and bars.

I’m not implying that Duck Foot isn’t only running on luck—merely that they’ve had a heck of good karma sent their way recently. But it’s not luck that brews a really tasty blonde ale, and it’s not luck that sears a short rib to perfection. It’s talent, and Duck Foot has both feet solidly planted in a heap of it.