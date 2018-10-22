Evil Dead Red stays spooktacular

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alesmith Evil Dead Red

I love candy corn. I understand this makes my palate suspect at best and identifies me as a tasteless trash person at worst, but everybody has their own guilty pleasures when it comes to Halloween candy. (How anyone enjoys black licorice, I’ll never understand.) But when it comes to Halloween beer, I’m pretty confident in my ability to identify what’s a treat and what’s a trick.

Evil Dead Red ale by AleSmith Brewing Company (9990 AleSmith Ct.) qualifies as a treat. Some people consider the appearance of skeleton decorations and bite-sized candy at grocery stores to signal the start of the Halloween season, but I know it’s that time of the year when this 6.66 percent ABV concoction hits shelves. That, and when decorative gourds show up in the produce aisle. I refuse to apologize for my ongoing and very basic obsession with these miniature pumpkins.

Amber and red ales fall in an awkward in-between area of beer styles. They haven’t really caught on in the U.S. with nearly the same fervor as IPAs or, on the opposite end of the spectrum, barrel-aged porters or stouts. I think the oversight is a damn shame. I can’t explain why beers that strike a balance of malts and hops seem to be out of fashion nowadays. But for the moderately-minded beer lover with an affinity for zombie-branded products, AleSmith nails it with Evil Dead.

Not only does it taste great, but it looks spooky as hell. It’s blood-red and smells like a pine forest bathed in moonlight where witches dance with their Mephistophelian master. As for flavor, it’s not even close to candy corn’s cloying sweetness, so readers who’ve judged me by my previous damning admission can calm down. Instead, the sweet bite comes from a caramel-smooth malt backbone that’s richly bready and a bit toasty—perfect for sipping on a crisp Halloween night.

AleSmith recommends pairing the beer with “toffee, caramel apples, or your favorite horror flick,” and I can’t think of a better way to spend Halloween than by watching El Orfanato for the 100th time and cracking open one of these bad boys.

The only major flaw I find with Evil Dead Red is its formatting. It’s only available in 22 oz. bombers and on draft at the brewery as well as a handful of local spots. Packaging-wise, bombers are out. Cans, crowlers and 12 oz. bottles are in. I know AleSmith is old school, but a shift in serving size would signal an immediate upgrade to the 21st century. But this personal bias aside, I haven’t found a Halloween brew that beats it yet.

Since this year is one of those annoying Halloween-falls-on-a-weekday years, AleSmith is kicking off the frightening festivities early for Night of the Evil Dead… Red on Friday, Oct. 26 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at their Miramar brewery tasting room. The event is free, but tickets are available for food, beer and candy pairings. Costumes are encouraged. No word on whether they’ll have candy corn.