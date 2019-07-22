Flagship favorites: Red Trolley

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Karl Strauss Red Trolley Ale

In 1989, the average price of a house in California was less than $200,000, Petco Park didn’t yet exist, and there wasn’t a single brewery in San Diego.

Karl Strauss Brewing Company opened in February of that year. For many people, it was the first time they’d ever heard of this new phenomenon called “craft” beer. Within a few years, the first wave of San Diego breweries—led by AleSmith, Pizza Port and Stone—launched what would soon become the modern local beer scene.

These breweries’ beer portfolios looked wildly different than what’s on draft today. But there’s one beer at Karl Strauss that’s been there since that first year: Red Trolley, an Irish-style red ale. Marty Johnson, the brewer at the time, came up with the iconic recipe that uses a half-ton of caramelized malts in every batch.

Paul Segura, Karl Strauss’ current brewmaster of research and development, says the flagship style was popular from the start.

“It’s still our number one seller,” he explains. “But we have Aurora Hoppyalis IPA and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA catching up pretty quick.”

I vividly remember picking up a six-pack of Red Trolley shortly after moving to San Diego in 2008. At the time, my beer drinking expertise was mostly limited to Pabst Blue Ribbon, Budweiser and D.B. Hobbs, a now-defunct brand of watery lager that was $5-or-less for a 12-pack (the ideal product for broke college students).

My first impression of Red Trolley was mostly confusion. I was unfamiliar with more malt-forward styles of beer, although Red Trolley is relatively balanced with lightly fruity, herbal hops. I remember it went well with pretty much everything. Segura seconds this characteristic, saying, “Irish red ales are super versatile for pairing with food,” and mentions he personally likes it with burgers and barbecue. But without the motivation of limited quantities, my purchasing impulses, along with many other beer drinkers, centered around fresher styles and more eye-catching brands.

In the decade after its release, Red Trolley kept racking up awards. In 2016, Karl Strauss won Mid-Sized Brewery of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival. Somehow, among all the buzz San Diego beer was creating, the old guard of early breweries managed to rise above with a slow and steady persistence. My reintroduction to Red Trolley was overdue.

After checking the date code (it was within acceptable freshness limits), I recently picked up a new six-pack of Red Trolley from a local grocery store. The first bottle I popped open emitted a clean, spicy aroma that was more enticing than what I’d expected. The flavor leaned more towards toffee with a supportive, but secondary hop balance and drier finish than what I recalled.

Every sip transformed the beer. More dark fruit notes emerged with time while the carbonic, cola-like bite lingered throughout. I was surprised when my bottle was empty; I’d been swept away by its dynamic personality. I realized I’d done myself a disservice by allowing my decades-old misconceptions to dominate my current awareness. If anything, that’s the value of revisiting “old” beers—they might just taste new again.