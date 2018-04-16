From flashy to in flux

× Expand Photo by K. Graham Alpine pub

The dust has started to settle in the beer scene. Green Flash Brewing Company is fresh off a cataclysmic series of announcements that ultimately ended with it being sold to the newly formed WC IPA LLC. Craft beer fans everywhere are finally coming to grips with the reality that Green Flash, as we know it, is over.

“It feels like watching a very slow train wreck,” says Natalie McCain, former senior communications manager for Green Flash who was part of the mass terminations in January. Other former employees and fans took to social media, launching hashtags like #FuckHinkley in protest against former Green Flash CEO Mike Hinkley and his purported mishandling of the brand. Even more have been spreading the misconception that Green Flash was ceasing production. At the time this column was written, Green Flash is still producing beers as usual.

I get the backlash. It’s personal to people, many of whom lost their jobs in the recent turbulence. But it’s easy to look back and spew how things should have been handled, especially by people who don’t own their own breweries. However, it’s not the Green Flash news that really chaps my ass. It’s the dissolution of Alpine Beer Company, whose cult-like following took a hit when it folded into Green Flash’s corporate umbrella in 2014. I’m only one of the devoted Alpine fans disheartened when the new pub opened, as it lacked the charm of the original location. Still, I stuck with Alpine and have been relatively satisfied with its beers as of late.

But now, the future of Alpine is murkier than ever. Under the new owners, there’s entirely different leadership for both breweries. They include a former manager at Anheuser-Busch, a reported “vulture capitalist” (as podcaster Brian Beagle put it) and Hinkley, who is now a vice president and manager. But there are two names conspicuously missing: Alpine’s founder, Pat McIlhenney and his wife, Val.

The McIlhenneys are OGs of the craft brewing scene. The fact that they are now formally and completely disassociated with the brand they built from the ground up is a bitter pill for fans to swallow. Adding to injury, they’ve lost over seven figures in the fizzled deal (a claim that Pat McIlhenney has gone on record with, contrary to Hinkley’s allegation otherwise). I can practically hear the beer mobs sharpening their pitchforks in preparation to storm Hinkley’s home in retaliation.

I’m bummed about the whole debacle, but there’s one thing I have to remember: Not only does McIlhenney cop to the fact that he willingly sold the company, but capitalism can be a wily bitch. Breweries who decide to remain small and limit their output are skewered when bottle releases sell out in seconds or people have to wait in long lines for special events. And god help any brewery who goes the corporate buyout route. Expansion always comes with risk. Sometimes that risk doesn’t pan out.

Overall, I don’t think this news signals that San Diego beer is in a freefall. Maybe Hinkley really is a greedy Antichrist who should single handedly be blamed for Green Flash’s demise. But until Green Flash—and by extension, Alpine—sells to Big Beer, I’ll be bathing in as much Duet as I can find.