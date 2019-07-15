Getting crafty beyond Comic-Con

× Expand Courtesy of Duck Foot Brewing Kevin Eastman

I love Comic-Con, but I love not actually going to Comic-Con even more. I’ve attended, I’ve cosplayed, I’ve done it—I’m done. Now that I’m in my mid-30s, the thought of going again, only to wait in line for hours to maybe catch a glimpse of the new Star Wars cast (or whatever big movie is coming out), just isn’t that appealing especially when there are tons of off-site events that serve beer.

My personal favorite beer-centric event this year is for hardcore beer dorks only. Hazebros who love beer memes and irreverent takes on the latest trends won’t want to miss the live taping of the Malt Couture podcast at The Casbah on Thursday, July 18. Alex Kidd (a.k.a. @dontdrinkbeers on Instagram), along with co-hosts Stephen Loh and Michael Gabriel, have put together a San Diego-specific show with some, according to Kidd, “fun Malty surprises” in store. He also promises that the pre-show VIP bottle share will be drenched in the rarest of whales, with an absurdly stacked bottle list from Three Floyds, Hill Farmstead, J. Wakefield, Tired Hands and more. Kegs from Three Chiefs Brewing Company in El Segundo and Sante Adairius in Capitola will be on hand for the main event. (The Sante keg is a members-only barrel-aged saison, so beer geeks in attendance should ready their social media check-ins. How else would everyone know how cool they are?) Tickets are $25 ($75 for VIP) at casbahmusic.com and doors open at 8:30 p.m.

Thorn Brewing is following up their Strange Thiings double IPA with Strange Thiiings, which, predictably, will be a triple IPA and hazy to boot. Coupled with Brews Wayne, a West Coast IPA, and it looks as though Thorn is geared up to make the most of Con-friendly pop culture references this year. Their third and newest tasting room in Mission Hills (4026 Hawk St., thorn.beer) also happens to have its grand opening on Friday, July 19 from 5 to 10 p.m., and it’s is a quick rideshare away from the heart of Comic-Con.

The fifth annual Chicano-Con at Border X Brewing (2181 Logan Ave.) will be celebrating Latinx and Chicano comic culture in their Barrio Logan tasting room throughout the weekend. The schedule includes comic book giveaways, a cape and mask workshop, live music and much more. The space is also kid friendly.

Duck Foot Brewing Company East Village (550 Park Blvd., Ste. 2104) is an easy walk from the Convention Center and boasts one of the cooler off-site happy hours of the Con. Kevin Eastman, co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and publisher of Heavy Metal magazine, will be hosting two happy hour events on Saturday, July 20. Tickets for either hour-long session are $50 and are limited to 50 people per session. It also includes one autographed can of Drawing Blood, a 5.5 percent ABV Belgian witbier named after Eastman’s new graphic novel and brewed with blood oranges, hibiscus, bitter orange peel and coriander.