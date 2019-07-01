Good beer, atmosphere at Original 40

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Original 40

Like hardcore pornography, good design is hard to define—but I know it when I see it. Good beer is the same way. It’s subjective to a point, but a fresh, well-made beer using high quality ingredients is objectively enjoyable even if it’s not my favorite style.

The Original 40 Brewing Company (3117 University Ave.) has both good design and good beer. It would feel more like a restaurant than a brewery if not for the hulking silver brewhouse dominating the back portion of the space. Even so, it avoids the humdrum feeling of industrial taprooms by utilizing an abundance of Instagram-inspired touches, all impeccably executed by Tijuana design firm Casa Duhagón. (Think lots of hanging greenery, an ornately marbled bar and modernist light fixtures aplenty.)

Head brewer Chris Gillogly cut his brewing chops in places like Green Flash Brewing Company and Groundswell Brewing Company before moving to OG40. His approach to brewing is down-to-earth, with styles that range from relentlessly popular (hazy IPAs, duh) to almost endearingly old-fashioned (a no-frills brown ale that is one of the better representations of the style in a town that already has some great ones). His longtime status in the local brewing industry means guests can expect plenty of collaborations, including one with Horus Aged Ales on a bourbon barrel-aged imperial dessert stout.

Personally, I like to start summertime day drinking with a German pilsner whenever I can. It’s low ABV (OG40’s is 4.7 percent) and when it’s done right, it’s like a refreshing breeze on a hot afternoon. The Schlock Purist pilsner at OG40 is decidedly crushable, light and crisp. I’d recommend it for beer newbies and veteran drinkers alike.

Of the 14 house beers available on the day I visited, five were hazy IPAs or double IPAs. The beertender recommended the Let’s Brew Tomorrow, a Pure Project Brewing collaboration that’s a 6.3 percent ABV take on the hazy trend. My first sniff of the tangerine-tinted taster nearly bowled me over with its citrusy wave of aromatics, followed by a hefty helping of tropical hops. I underlined “smooth” and “bright” in my tasting notes, then underlined them again after each sip.

After the beertender nailed it with her hazy recommendation, I broke a personal rule and asked her what the most popular beer on the menu happened to be. I feel somewhat pathetic when I can’t make up my own mind. But when I’m drinking solo, it’s imperative to streamline my indulging and focus on the best available.

She handed me the hefeweizen and I knew she was two for two. “Damnnnnnn” was the first word that came to mind, even after I watched it spew somewhat haphazardly from the tap. Once it settled, it hit its stride as an aromatically inviting, flavorfully invigorating fresh take on the popular German style.

I settled in with my final beer and glanced around the room. Solo drinkers, couples and families all co-existed peacefully. There was an impressive range of diversity in the room. San Diego tends to pat itself on the back for this kind of diversity, but I don’t see it in reality quite as much. But like good design, it wasn’t forced or hard to define. It was just right.