Green Flash seeks greenbacks

People have serious feelings about Green Flash Brewing Company. If I asked ten local beer nerds their opinion on the Mira Mesa-based brewery, I’m likely to get ten different answers ranging from “they ruined Alpine’s Nelson!” to “they’re gods of #SDbeer!” And yes, in this fictional (but realistic) exchange, beer nerd #2 actually says “hashtag."

Regardless of where Green Flash actually falls on the spectrum (Nelson’s just fine, by the way), a storm is brewing on its once-promising growth. A recent Brewbound article—published a month after Green Flash announced a 15 percent workforce reduction and massive distribution scaleback—revealed that the country’s 37th largest brewery is actively seeking “strategic alternatives” for financing its empire.

Green Flash owner and co-founder Mike Hinkley has publicly stated many times that he has no plans to sell Green Flash, but never flat-out says it won’t happen. And according to the article, new investments don’t rule out the chance of a sale. This isn’t the first time Green Flash has sought outside financing; a failed deal in late 2017 led to the layoffs in January.

“We know that we have too much debt to go forward, and the business itself cannot support the extra debt that we took on to build Virginia Beach,” Hinkley told Brewbound.

Despite the seemingly prohibitive debt it accrued to build the $20 million Virginia Beach facility, Green Flash is still planning on opening its 10,000 square foot Lincoln, Nebraska brewpub sometime this year. This roller coaster of good and bad news has defined Green Flash for years: 2014 was the year it acquired Alpine Beer Company and launched European distribution of its West Coast IPA. The next year, its revered head brewer Chuck Silva departed to start Silva Brewing. That same year marked the opening of Cellar 3 (Green Flash’s barrel-aging and wild fermentation facility/tasting room) and the Virginia Beach bewery shortly after.

But just as things seemed to be trending up, early 2017 brought the first round of layoffs. And just as the opening of the Nebraska project was announced, it pulled distribution from 33 states earlier this year.

There are a million different ways to grow a brewery. Stone’s “True Craft” initiative aims to keep Big Beer money out of independent craft brewing. Modern Times invested in itself and it seems to be working out nicely. Eppig Brewing expanded from the turnkey Brewery Igniter model to a scenic second location in Point Loma. And, of course, there’s always the corporate buyout method that breweries such as Saint Archer (MillerCoors) and Ballast Point (Constellation Brands) have opted to take advantage of.

Obviously no plans are foolproof. The point is that bigger isn’t always better. The sun may have set on Green Flash’s aspirations to be a wholly national craft beer brand—for now—but I, for one, am rooting for it. I know I wouldn’t be alone in feeling super bummed if it “sold out.” For the vast majority of people, a homegrown, independent craft brewery selling to an unknown corporation would not affect their daily lives. But as we’ve seen with the recent water protests against Constellation Brands, corporate ownership isn’t always the non-issue people make it out to be. So I’m keeping my fingers crossed that Green Flash doesn’t go down that (admittedly attractive) billion dollar road.