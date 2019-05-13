Here comes Trouble Brewing

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Aubrey Olena

It’s hard to admit that something or someone you love is problematic. I have a Smiths tattoo, but now realize that Morrissey is kind of a douchebag. George Carlin can be irreverently hilarious, but his bit on rape crosses a line for me. I love locally made, independently owned craft beer, but am having an increasingly hard time getting past its many flaws that are often hidden under a thick layer of collective smugness.

I’m not the only one struggling with this, even if it seems like I am to the brewery owner who called me a “piece of shit” on Facebook after I called out his racist beer name. But more and more people are rallying to identify offenders in hopes of quashing sexism, misogyny and other hot-button issues plaguing the beer industry. I, for one, am thrilled to see that time’s up in this segment of America as well.

One of the newest voices to join the fight against the systemic issues in the local beer community is Aubrey Olena. She’s the founder and voice behind Trouble Brewing, a podcast provided by the San Diego Chronicle, a local website.

“It’s going to be an exploration of everything that’s wrong with the San Diego craft beer scene: sexism, racism, wage issues, impending market saturation, price gatekeeping, the ‘will work for beer’ becoming a sad reality, etc.,” Olena told me in an email.

We later chatted over beers at California Tap Room, and she wondered: “Is independent craft beer really as good as it thinks it is, or is it really as good for people as it thinks it is?”

In an age where battle lines are drawn between independent beer and big beer, this is a controversial question. Macro beer companies utilize unquestionably sketchy tactics to unfairly crush competition from smaller breweries, but they also spearhead forward-thinking initiatives like AB InBev’s 2018 Diversity & Inclusion Policy. Billion dollar companies can offer better pay, better parental leave and better benefits. So who’s to say they aren’t a better option for workers?

“It’s high time we started talking about this,” Olena remarks.

Along with challenging the notion that craft beer is some sacrosanct space for everybody who wishes to participate, Olena plans to empower listeners to not only recognize problematic behavior, but give them the tools to “aggressively challenge” antiquated mentalities and become what she calls “conscientious participants” in the industry.

“I don’t believe the people holding the power in the craft beer world are doing enough to make everyone feel welcome in craft beer spaces,” says Olena. “Just because a space accepts everyone, [that] doesn’t mean that everyone’s included, and it certainly doesn’t mean everyone’s respected. Those are three vastly different things.”

Olena hopes to release the first of six episodes by the end of the month. She’s cautiously optimistic about its reception.

“People probably aren’t doing bad things on purpose, they’re probably just uneducated,” she says. “But I’ll see where the story takes me.