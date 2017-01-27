Hops on the Harbor lacks craft appeal

"There’s still time to get off the boat,” I whispered to my husband as we looked around the nearly empty dining room aboard the California Spirit, one of Flagship Cruise and Events’ yachts that hadn’t quite departed for its sail around San Diego Bay for Hops on the Harbor. “We could leave and nobody would ever know that we were here.”

“They took our picture when we boarded,” he shushed me. “We can handle two-and-a-half hours of beer and food.”

I didn’t share his optimism, but sighed and attempted to tamper my immediate spike in anti-social anxiety by eyeballing the nearby charcuterie board and wondering if anyone would notice if I commandeered the entire wheel of Brie. Luckily, the sole other couple seated at our table seemed as uninterested in socializing with us as we did with them, mercifully sparing me the exact type of inane chit-chat I’d been dreading.

Hops on the Harbor’s dinner cruise departs from 990 North Harbor Drive every Friday at 7:30 p.m. and features a different local craft brewery every month. At $64.50 a pop, it sounds like an upscale way to spend an evening, but beneath the brass trappings and white tablecloths, it’s mostly couples huddled in various corners scrolling through Facebook to avoid any potential social interactions with strangers, with the occasional announcement from the aggressively enthusiastic party director inviting guests to the dance floor.

The dinner we attended was the inaugural event of 2017 featuring Finest Made Ales, who brought along four beers meant to pair with a gourmet menu planned by Flagship chefs. I’m not sure what its definition of “gourmet” is, but dry chicken cordon bleu and overcooked broccolini don’t tend to whip my tastebuds into a frenzy.

At least the beer was good. Finest Made presented its pilsner dry-hopped with Mosaic hops (the best of the bunch), a blonde ale (meant to pair with salmon, but I sincerely doubt that pink-twinged blob of “fish” was actually salmon), an American stout (a bit thin, but nice overall), and its Hefeweizen described as “lightly hazed,” but looked pretty clear to me.

“We’re working on making it cloudier,” chuckled Rey Knight, chef/brewmaster at Finest Made.

Attendees receive one 6-ounce taster of each beer, but additional tasters are $5 apiece. One could also opt for a 14-ounce draft of Bud Lite, Saint Archer Pale Ale or Stone IPA for $7, but that just seems like an odd way to support the featured brewery. Clearly, this event isn’t exactly geared toward serious or knowledgeable beer aficionados, despite the high-quality breweries it managed to line up for 2017. February brings Coronado Brewing Company, followed by Duck Foot Brewing Company in March, Mason Ale Works in April and Alpine Beer Company in May.

If basic banquet fare and swaying alone to Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Heart” under a multicolored strobe light sounds like a pretty kickass Friday night, by all means go for it. I’ll stick to drinking on dry land where I can escape awkward small talk at any time.