It’s pumpkin spice season, bitches

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Cinderella’s Midnight Ride at Thorn Brewing Company

Recently, Jeff Terich (the music editor at CityBeat), unsuccessfully attempted to dissuade me from cranking up Christmas tunes before Halloween. Much love to Jeff, but I will fight to the death on this one. I refuse to set rules for seasonal enjoyment. I’ll drink barrel-aged stouts in July and pale ales at Thanksgiving. If it were up to me, every basic bitch who yearns for sweater weather would have their pumpkin spice latte dreams come true all year round, haters be damned.

I will never understand why there are so many pumpkin beverage haters out there. As is the case with lattes, naysayers come out en masse every fall to whine about the atrocity that is, in their opinion, pumpkin beers. So much inevitable shit-talking means there are hardly any local ones to be found, much to my chagrin. I love a well-crafted festbier, but a spicy, cinnamon-hinted, brown sugary brew invokes autumnal nostalgia for my East Coast upbringing. I look forward to this time of year specifically for the flavors that come out of it, and if they arrive “early,” so much the better. (Here’s a “well, actually” fact: Oktoberfest always starts in September, so it’s not even early. Take that, Terich!)

I recently set off on a quest to find these elusive brews while the weather still lingered in the eighties. Only one was to be found, but oh, what a pumpkin beer it was! Thorn Brewing Company (1745 National Ave.) in Barrio Logan apparently thought that making a pumpkin beer wasn’t weird enough so it decided to make a “pumpkin latte-inspired gose” dubbed “Cinderella’s Midnight Ride.” Goses are low ABV brews that are typically tart and somewhat salty, therefore making them fairly odd to mainstream beer drinkers. To publicly unite the two eternally maligned beverages for a wholly new concoction altogether struck me as ballsy and even potentially disastrous.

“Most of my colleagues hate pumpkin in beer, but they are usually just over spiced,” remarked Doug Pominville, head brewer of Thorn. “I wanted to change everyone’s minds when they think of pumpkin beers.”

The 4.7 percent gose contains lactose (it is inspired by a latte, after all), freshly roasted organic Japanese pumpkins, El Mirador coffee, vanilla, sea salt and spices. The initial aroma struck me as deceptively tartless; I actually wrote down “not very gose-y on the nose-y,” laughed to myself, and then hung my head in shame. It reminded me of a cold morning on a salt-sprayed beach, but eventually evolved into fresh hay and chilled pumpkin pie.

The flavor was, in all honesty, pretty bizarre. Pumpkin is a fairly mild flavor, so this is more of a squash-esque soda than an autumnal ale. As it warmed, the carbonation and lively gose character tempered somewhat, which lent it a smoother mouthfeel that served its personality better. Those who despise the nutmeg and allspice of “standard” pumpkin beers may very well find themselves begrudgingly getting basic with this beer. If not, Thorn makes a Märzen too. Both pair nicely with Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas album and taste just as good before Halloween as they do after.