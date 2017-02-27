Journal of a knocked-up beer writer

× Expand Ready to pop some bottles and a baby

3 weeks: It’s positive. “I won’t drink if you aren’t drinking,” says my nothing-if-not-supportive saint of a husband. I chuckle at him. “That’s ridiculous. Why should we both suffer?” He breathes a sigh of relief and cracks open a Swami’s IPA from Port Brewing.

7 weeks: I order a root beer at Long Beach’s Beachwood BBQ and Brewing. The waiter mocks me mercilessly for my sobriety until I feel obliged to divulge my delicate condition to him even before I tell my own mother. I steal sips of everyone else’s beers to feel better.

9 weeks: Birthday bottle share at a friend’s house. Thank God for red Solo cups that hide the true contents of my drink. Begrudgingly stay away from where the good stuff is really popping.

11 weeks: Get a taster of McNair’s Session Ale at North Park Brewing Company. My friends are suspicious I’m not drinking more. Cover is basically blown due to lack of inebriation.

15 weeks: The word is out. Given a strong side eye by an acquaintance as I clasp a full pint of Mikkeller’s Berliner Weisse at Tiger!Tiger! Calm down dude—at 3.2 percent ABV, it’s basically a soda. My oft-flaccid sense of guilt is waning with every drop.

19 weeks: Obviously pregnant at the Abnormal Dinner Series. Derek Gallanosa plays along and gives me smaller pours while the people around me relish in their luck, gleeful at the dregs of M3 Imperial Stout I sorrowfully leave behind.

23 weeks: Get into a conversation at Eppig Brewing with a man about how it’s OK to drink in moderation while pregnant. Thanks for the stamp of approval, man who will never carry a baby.

28 weeks: Sore Eye Sudsmas event at Societe Brewing with The Urchin Feral Ale on draft. Sours are OK to drink during pregnancy, right? I tell myself their probiotics are practically health food.

33 weeks: Redeem myself on San Diego BeerTalk Radio by not pounding a bottle of barley wine myself and going on an incoherent drunken rant. Get razzed (good-naturedly) by the plethora of very non-pregnant guys in the room.

34 weeks: Midwife tells me oatmeal stouts help breastfeeding. I react perhaps too enthusiastically and begin compiling a list of my favorites to stock up on.

37 weeks: While manning the volunteer booth at Modern Times’ Carnival of Caffeination, an army of volunteers fight over who will bring me the most coffee and beer. I accept all tributes and curse the bathroom lines.

37 weeks: Baby shower at Fall Brewing Company. I get eyeballed by some guy as I double fist tasters of 2 AM Bike Ride American stout and Plenty for All pilsner, but it turns out he just dug my Sonic Youth/Dark Horse Coffee Roasters shirt. My resting bitch face has come in very handy by thwarting (most) judgmental comments.

38 weeks: Contractions begin to increase in intensity. I sneak some of my husband’s Fortunate Islands into my own glass when he’s not looking.

Current: Frantically Googling “what beers pair best with placenta?” Surprising lack of information on the topic. Begin plotting next article.