Julian Beer Company reopens

Zombies, Frankenstein’s monster, vampires… hell, even Jesus dabbled in resurrection. I’m all about second chances at life. It’s just not often that it’s a brewery that rises from the dead.

Technically, Julian Beer Company (2307 Main St.) is less resurrected, and more reincarnated as a new entity. Formerly known as Bailey Wood-Pit BBQ and Julian Brewing Company, the dual businesses shuttered in 2016 because “a good, clear business model was absent” according to brewer Matt Pitman. I can attest to the confusion as a former patron; the multi-building, multi-focus business was hard to navigate and often seemed disorganized.

Pitman and owner Vince Marsaglia (co-founder of Pizza Port and Port Brewing/The Lost Abbey), along with Marsaglia’s sons Jeremy and Josh, kept a similar concept to the original iteration: lots of barbecue and beers made on-site, but with a few changes in command. (Former partner and current owner of O’Brien’s Pub, Tom Nickel, started Julian’s only other active brewery in 2013: Nickel Beer Company.)

“With our location, buildings and property, we're naturally going to be a unique experience and set apart from any other brewery,” promises Pitman.

The remodeled saloon-style venue contains a six-barrel brewing system, 18 taps, a massive meat smoker, multiple pizza ovens, indoor/outdoor seating for up to 150 people and a walking trail with picnic tables scattered throughout. Two acres of surrounding land will eventually be home to fruit trees and a vegetable garden that will “become an essential part of our farmhouse brewery aim,” according to Pitman. Additional ingredients and hops will also be sourced from other farms in the area.

As in its previous life, live music will continue to be a staple of the business. Pitman says they’ll focus on local bluegrass bands, but also plans to open the stage to a variety of acts. This commitment to local favorites with allowances for experimentation is the same approach Pitman plans for brewing. His aim for the beer is “to create a strong base selection of good, clean beers that can always be expected… as well as exercising the freedom to get creative with experimental beers.”

Visitors can expect everything from clean pilsners and kettle sours, to barrel-aged strong ales and plenty of farmhouse styles like saisons. With September being prime wet hop season, at least one wet hop beer is sure to be found on its tap list this month. (No word on whether Julian Beer Co.’s spiced apple ale will be a permanent fixture on the beer board, but I’m going to guess, given the location, that it likely will be.)

After months of delays, a soft opening on the Fourth of July and a grease fire in the deep pit smoker, the brewery’s grand opening kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 1 to coincide with the annual Julian Grape Stomp Festa. The yearly event seems to be the unofficial start of fall, and also the apple farming town’s busiest tourist season, which makes it an auspicious time to formally introduce the revamped brewery concept to the public.

In years past, whenever I found myself in Julian, I never left without grabbing at least one pint at the preceding business. Now that Julian Beer Company has opened the taps once more, I anticipate my habit will also be reborn.