Kearny Mesa Ketch-ing up

When fate presents me with an unexpectedly child-free afternoon, there’s really only one thing to do: day drink. I’m often forced to drag my kid to breweries with me (thanks to the United States’ overall lack of affordable childcare options), so there’s just something about a solo excursion that makes beer taste that much better.

On one recent Friday, with a few hours to spare and a stomach full of bao from Steamy Piggy, I found myself in a thirsty conundrum. Do I stick to a Kearny Mesa favorite like O’Brien’s or Common Theory, or do I go the responsible journalist route and check out a place I haven’t yet tried? Curiosity won, and I headed to Ketch Brewing (7889 Ostrow St.) .

During my visit, Ketch only had a total of six house beers on draft. Four ounce tasters of each is roughly the equivalent of a little less than two pints, which (to me) is a perfectly acceptable amount to drink alone in the middle of the day. I especially appreciated the glass partition separating the brewhouse from the tiny tasting room; it’s fun to see the inner workings of a brewery, but, all too often, things like whistling valves, spraying hoses and jangling alarms prove disruptive to what should be a relaxing experience.

Ketch is the brewing arm of the Brigantine Restaurant Corporation, a chain of local seafood-centric restaurants. With this in mind, I started my flight with the Ketch Kolsch, the style I personally consider to be the ideal beverage for a fishing excursion. I didn’t order any food (they have a smaller version of the Brigantine menu available in the taproom), but I imagine this would be a great pint to pair with some fish tacos.

Ketch’s Day Cruise XPA (Extra Pale Ale) proved to be a solid follow-up. Its resinous and fruit-forward aroma was complex with a crisp and refreshing hop-forward finish. It got flat over a relatively short period of time, but the solution is simple: drink it quickly. And 5 percent ABV, that’s pretty easy to do.

Vienna lagers are sometimes called “the brewer’s beer” because they’re so popular with beer professionals. However, they lack the same demand from casual consumers, making them a comparatively underserved style. Ketch’s lager is pretty spot-on with a biscuity malt balance and super clean finish, putting it neck-and-neck with the kolsch for top honors.

No local brewery flight would be complete without a San Diego-style IPA, and Ketch’s Celestial Navigation was good. It’s not breathtaking, but it’s far from bad. It takes a lot to craft a standout IPA here, but I imagine this would be a hit literally anywhere else.

Similarly, the Midwatch milk stout on nitro proved to be more than adequate, if not less than amazing. It was simple and smooth with a creamy sweetness from the lactose. It was a perfectly enjoyable, if not somewhat lackluster, way to wind things down. The coffee version, featuring beans from Cafe Moto, was a little flat on the carbonation, but aged wonderfully with rich roastiness and medium body.

Overall, nothing at Ketch is a challenge to the palate. But for those who seek unassuming, well-crafted and fresh brews, Ketch gets it done.