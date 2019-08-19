Little Miss Brewing gets bigger

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Little Miss Brewing

When it opened in 2016, Little Miss Brewing wasn’t exactly at the forefront of the local brewery explosion. But they weren’t too late to the party, either. In the three years that followed, a number of breweries have come and gone while Little Miss has steadily increased its countywide takeover, one satellite location at a time.

A tasting room in Normal Heights followed the original Miramar tasting room and production facility. And while the dream of a spot in Ocean Beach wasn’t meant to be, a Little Miss East Village location opened earlier this year and now its La Mesa and Escondido outposts should be open by the time this goes to print.

“I feel like, of the East County cities, La Mesa is going to be a hub,” Greg Malkin tells me over beers at the very nearly complete space at 5208 Jackson Drive. Malkin owns Little Miss with his wife Jade. “There’s a limited number of breweries in La Mesa, and a lot of people like beer here.”

La Mesa is currently home to only three breweries (Bolt Brewery, Fourpenny House and Helix Brewing Company, respectively), so when Little Miss brewmaster and La Mesa resident Guillermo Lopez suggested the city for its next expansion, it made geographic sense.

“We’ll be successful here,” says Malkin confidently.

Escondido is also home to only three breweries, but has actively courted beer-centric businesses with promises of inexpensive real estate and a relatively untapped clientele of local beer drinkers. Malkin explains that although they weren’t purposefully looking for a North County location, when the spot at the corner of Kalmia Street and Grand Avenue was brought to their attention, he says it was “too tempting to pass up.”

Little Miss still only brews out of their 10-barrel location in Miramar, but Malkin says they’ll hit their brewing capacity once the two new tasting rooms are up and running. With that in mind, he anticipates having to upgrade to a 30-barrel system in the next year. But he’s not discounting even more tasting rooms in the near future—possibly in Eastlake or somewhere in the South Bay. For now, he says they’re focused on continuing a smart and safe, albeit aggressive, growth.

Even the savviest expansion plans can go awry if the beer isn’t up to snuff. This being the land of IPAs, I was a little surprised to see only four of the 16 taps at the La Mesa location were IPAs. (Other styles included a porter, cream ale, American strong ale, a few kettle sours and two wild sour ales.) Malkin estimates that 40 percent of their sales are hop-forward beers, with the remainder coming from the malt-heavy and sour programs.

We tried a few before he poured me a taster of the Cherry Almond Blitzkrieg, a kettle sour that he described as inspired by Amaretto sour cocktails. While it sounded to me like a strange combination, it was surprisingly great—nice and crisp, not too tart, with almost a light cinnamon-like finish and lots of fruit personality. Just another big idea from Little Miss, I guess.