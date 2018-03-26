Local breweries are turning to music to draw in drinkers

× Expand Photo by Midnight Jack The Echo Room at Midnight Jack

Music creates a vibe that defines an establishment’s personality. I once left a North Park brewery because they played a solid hour of Pearl Jam. The beer was fine; I’d just rather have my fingernails ripped out than listen to Eddie Vedder’s yowling. (Give me the punks and pilsner at Fall Brewing any day!) But my personal tastes aside, the overlap between the two creative industries seems to be increasing.

Collaborations between bands and breweries like AleSmith/Sublime, Stone/NOFX and Eppig/Weight of the Sun (just to name a few) are commonplace in and outside of San Diego. But the standard dual brews are shifting toward deeper partnerships. Most recently, Oceanside’s Midnight Jack Brewing and its corresponding venue dubbed The Echo Room.

Midnight Jack (3801 Oceanic Drive, Suite 101) has hosted live music and comedy shows since opening in 2016, but this new project aims higher. There’s now a 16-by-16-foot stage nestled in Midnight Jack’s tasting room (for comparison, the stage at The Casbah is 20-by-10. The stage was designed by Craft Sounds, a North County-based musical booking agency. The Craft Sounds tagline of “Craft Beer, Craft Music” is representative of the agency’s goal to specifically book shows in breweries. However, the agency also wants to book shows in other venues and offer a “top quality sound system, engineer, and promotions.”

In a press release, Midnight Jack outlines a plan to “rival some of the larger music venues in San Diego” by providing entertainment in an area that’s somewhat lacking in creative outlets. It will focus on “curated, local music” as well as hosting open mic nights, comedy shows and a variety of musical genres. The Echo Room also offers professional lighting and sound design to better amplify performers’ effects.

"Live music is slowly becoming a staple in the North County brewery scene,” explains Craft Sounds owner and music industry veteran Tim Sams. There are plenty of breweries around the county who also host live musical acts: Pacific Islander Beer Company, Second Chance Beer Company, ChuckAlek Biergarten and BNS Brewery are just a few. But the venue-within-a-brewery concept is a fresh twist.

Upcoming events at The Echo Room include: Shoegaze Night (Friday, March 30), The Liquorsmiths and supporting acts (Saturday, March 31), End Castle (Friday, April 6), The Dyad’s album release party (Saturday, April 7) and a Punk Rock Food Drive in June to benefit the North County Food Bank. (I’ll most likely be at Shoegaze Night, swaying to the band Runs Deep and definitely not because I had that extra pint.)

With over 150 breweries in the county, individual beer businesses are pulling out all the stops to stand out. But as an industry, San Diego independent craft beer doesn’t need many gimmicks to survive—glitter beer aside. Local music is another story. When a strong enterprise boosts other creative entities, everyone benefits. I, for one, look forward to the further meshing of two of my favorite things.