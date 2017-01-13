Local breweries face opposition in Encinitas

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Encinitas Planning Commission meeting

When it comes to craft beer, north county resident Steve Morris summed it up: “Encinitas is missing the boat.”

The City of Encinitas Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 5 hosted an uncharacteristically full house of attendees anxious to comment on Culture Brewing Company’s application to open a 1,048-square-foot tasting room at 629 South Coast Highway 101 after weeks of mixed responses from local residents and craft beer industry affiliates.

After Katie Innes, Associate Planner for the City of Encinitas, walked through the particulars of the Major Use Permit and “duplicate” Type-23 license (which would be Culture’s third out of six allowable), Culture co-owner Dennis Williams came up to speak.

“We plan to be a part of Encinitas as a good operator,” declared Williams. “We feel that we are very compatible with downtown.”

He also addressed some of the concerns residents shared at a meeting last summer, which included lack of parking, noise and public intoxication as reasons to curb the project.

“We’re a tasting room, not a bar,” said Williams. He explained that 100 percent of Culture’s tasting room staff are LEAD-certified (Licensee Education on Alcohol and Drugs) and confirmed that they have had exactly zero violations or noise complaints at either of their locations to date.

The following public comments ranged from worries over the building’s structural integrity to nearby business owners encouraging approval, but the most dour note came from one speaker, Pat Crilly, who was representing several local families. After lamenting about the loss of his “family-friendly community” and citing the “sad situation” caused by establishments that serve alcohol which leads to “dirty streets, dirty sidewalks, and chaos,” he implored the Commission to deny Culture’s application.

“All culture is not good culture. I hope we can keep Encinitas the way it should be.”

This isn’t the first backlash against breweries from Encinitas, and it won’t be the last. Modern Times Beer is also hoping to open a 3,000-square-foot tasting room at 470 South Highway 101 in October, but so far it hasn’t run into any problems or feedback from the public—yet. The city of Encinitas also confirmed that Saint Archer has filed permits to open in the seaside town.

Encinitas is far from the only area in San Diego that’s home to outspoken teetotalers, but it seems to be one of the more concentrated regions with a noisy minority of residents ready to resist all new drinking establishments. George Thornton from The Homebrewer and Home Brewing Company (2911 El Cajon Blvd., North Park) faced a similar hassle.

“It is not democratic, sustainable, nor ethical to banish an entire group simply because you don’t agree with or fully understand their business model. Operating a brewery is a legal and socially acceptable business. The NIMBY-ists [NIMBY stands for “not in my backyard”] do not have the authority nor the right to block a legal business outright. We should all be expected to work with one another to find a suitable compromise, because we are all interested in the success and health of our local communities.”

This type of resistance to alcohol-centric businesses of any kind can cost businesses thousands of dollars in man-hours and lost revenue. That’s not to imply that new bars should be able to open willy-nilly wherever and whenever they want. However, when one looks at the reality of craft beer culture and potential economic impact in San Diego, the theorized debauchery often associated with liquor-forward bars isn’t equitable. In fact, the craft beer clientele is generally mild-mannered and respectful.

Although Culture’s application to the Planning Commission was unanimously approved, they still have quite a few hurdles to jump through before it can estimate an opening date. Hopefully in the meantime the disgruntled neighbors will subside and common sense will prevail.