May the Schwarzbier be with you

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Mittens Schwarzbier at Fall Brewing Company

Schwarzbiers to me are what pumpkin spice lattes are to sorority girls (or CityBeat columnist Ryan Bradford): sometimes available off-season, but best enjoyed when the weather starts to cool. They’re also likely to cause hysterics when spotted on a menu. And while schwarzbiers are sadly not as pervasive as the #basic girl latte, I literally cannot be more excited about the start of schwarzbier season.

Translated from German as “black beer,” these low-alcohol lagers generally fall around the 5 percent ABV range, making them surprisingly crushable despite their deceptively dark appearance. They’re in the flavorhood of well-known seasonal favorites such as Märzens and festbiers, but more approachable than the darker dopplebocks and big Baltic porters that tend to appear closer to winter months. As lagers continue to rise in popularity, schwarzbiers are popping up more and more on craft beer draft boards and may very well enter the beer lexicon of even the most casual craft fans. (Or so I hope.)

There are a few places around town embracing this traditional German style. One of the most classic representations can be found at Eppig Brewing (3052 El Cajon Blvd., Suite C) in North Park. Eppig’s award-winning 4.9 percent ABV schwarzbier is super mellow and quietly complex, falling completely within the Beer Judge Certification Program guidelines without succumbing to cliché.

“We do our best to create a beer that is light in body—comparable to a pils—but with greater depth of flavor featuring light roast and some chocolate notes,” says Nate Stephens, principal brewer at Eppig. “It's important to remember this is a lager and there should be zero astringency with a clean, refreshing finish. It's a great year-round lager that drinks equally well in warm or cold weather.”

Just up the street from Eppig, Fall Brewing Company (4542 30th Street) offers its punk-influenced take on schwarzbiers with Mittens, a Misfits-themed 5.3 percent ABV option that’s occasionally available smoked. Take advantage of Fall’s $15 1-liter stein (including fill) promotion that runs through the end of the year: just $9 for refills of select beers, including Mittens.

Lager legend Doug Hasker, head brewer at Gordon Biersch San Diego (5010 Mission Center Road), also brews a mean 4.3 percent ABV schwarz that pairs well with the Bavarian pretzel & sausage appetizer. It’s dry (as it should be), crisp, and evokes just a hint of coffee and toasted bread—perfect for washing down some Märzen cheddar fondue-coated pretzels.

North County churns out its fair share of schwarzbiers as well. Bagby Beer Company in Oceanside has Fancy Pants (4 percent ABV), Mason Ale Works in San Marcos has Full Jason (5 percent ABV, on draft at Urge Gastropub Oceanside) and Pizza Port Carlsbad has Short Schwartz (5 percent ABV) available at its respective locations. Carlsbad-based Burgeon Beer Company also collaborated with downtown’s Monkey Paw Brewing Company on Darth Fader, a 6 percent ABV schwarzbier on draft at Monkey Paw (805 16th St.) in the East Village.

So yeah, this autumn, skip the shitty latte, pour that pumpkin beer down the drain and embrace the power of the Schwarz.