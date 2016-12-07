Merry Craft-smas (and a Happy New Beer)

Even if readers didn't participate in Small Business Saturday, there are still plenty of ways to support the local craft beer industry this holiday season. From special releases to brewery-sponsored charity drives, here are a few of my personal favorites to seek out.

Beer Releases:

Pure Project and The Lost Abbey are both releasing their first can runs this week, but itís the local holiday bottles that make me feel holly jolly. Karl Strauss' seventh annual "Twelve Days" bottle release is a 9 percent ABV imperial smoked porter dubbed "Seven Sharks A-Circling" that promises a smoky, yet sweetly smooth finish suitable for a post-feast tipple. Monkey Paw Brewing's annual holiday ale, a 10.5 percent ABV s'mores version of Santa's Pet Monkey, will be one of brewer Cosimo Sorrentino's last hurrahs before he leaves San Diego. Finally, Societe Brewing has upped the ante with what it even describes as an "ultra-rare, incredibly expensive" blended and barrel-aged 5.8 percent ABV cranberry sour ale called The Urchin. At $50 a pop, these ridiculously priced bottles are actually part of an annual fundraising effort to support The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and can be purchased with cash or 50 pounds of donated food (plus $5) during Societe's holiday food drive ending Dec. 31. (You can also donate to the food bank by bringing pre-packaged, non-perishable food donations to AleSmith's tasting room through Dec. 26.)

Special Events:

December 10 is going to be an epic shopping day for craft and craft beer lovers. From noon to 8 p.m. at its North Park biergarten, ChuckAlek is hosting aWeihnachtsmarkt (holiday market) with local vendors, kid-friendly crafts and even a visit from Santa. Council Brewing's third annual Christmas party (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) promises special casks and kegs all day long. Not to be outdone, Green Flash is also hosting its fifth annual holiday marketplace and Ugly Sweater Contest in tandem with its latest Barrelmaster's Reserve bottle release from noon to 4 p.m. at Cellar 3. With over 25 vendors and a first-come, first-served two bottle limit on its 10.8 percent ABV gin barrel-aged tripel "Divine Enebro," it's likely going to be a pretty crowded affair. Wrap up your Saturday with a trip to Societe for the Sore Eye Sudsmas from 5 to 9 p.m., where you can get another chance to support Societe's food drive with canned food donations. Plus, if 2,000 pounds or more of food is donated during the event, Societe will release the only keg of The Urchin in the world.

If those aren't enough, head to Blind Lady Ale House on December 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for the annual Craft & Draft local shopping extravaganza (and maybe a pint or two as you peruse plenty of handmade local goods). And if you want to wrap things up with a visit to the North Pole, Benchmark Brewing is hosting Ol' Saint Nick himself at its tasting room starting at 10 a.m.