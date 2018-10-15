Mixing politics and pints

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Nathan Fletcher (second from right) at North Park Beer Co.

A looming climate change catastrophe. A drunken frat boy oozing his way onto the Supreme Court. Football is on television again. Right now, things are pretty bleak, and I am personally finding it more difficult not to dive into the bottom of a bottle of booze and linger in numbness until the 2020 election.

But despite the paralyzing effort it takes, I force myself forward each day because inaction is simply not an option. Plus, there are quite a few things to vote on before 2020—initiatives and candidates that can have an immediate impact on San Diegans’ lives. From housing assistance programs to, strangely enough, a daylight saving time proposition, there’s a lot riding on the upcoming Nov. 6 ballot.

One may ask, “Isn’t this a column about craft beer?” Look, I’m getting to that. Beer and politics aren’t insulated from one another, despite the antiquated belief that the two should be separate but equal. Anyone who demands that beer be a safe space for inhibitionless fun probably also calls people snowflakes on Facebook when someone hosts a no-men-allowed meetup. Craft beer is a business, and businesses influencing politics is pretty much the most American thing I can think of. Breweries have the right and, I’d argue, the responsibility to get involved.

Locally, beer is a billion dollar business, according to the 2018 San Diego Craft Beer Economic Impact Research report compiled by the San Diego Brewers Guild. That doesn’t include the millions of dollars of charitable giving or the thousands of jobs that local craft beer has created. Like it or not, this level of impact inextricably ties beer to politics. Everything from tasting room permits to minimum wage increases affects local breweries, and politicians hold the power to make or break these businesses.

Some forward-thinking breweries realize the value of endorsing candidates and host events in order to cultivate ties to the politicians who may very well hold their futures in their hands. It’s a savvy way to use beer in its most celebrated form: as a conversation starter historically available to people of all classes. For instance, North Park Beer Co. has hosted a number of political gatherings since opening, most recently a fundraiser for Board of Supervisors candidate Nathan Fletcher.

Other local breweries are jumping on the politics bandwagon as well. Second Chance Beer Company is hosting District 3 Councilmember Chris Ward on Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at their North Park location (4045 30th St.). Modern Times Beer doesn’t typically endorse candidates, but has been hosting voter registration drives at most of their festivals as well as in each tasting room. I’d love to see a few more forward-thinking breweries added to this list.

I get it. Craft beer isn’t going to be as prioritized as the homelessness issue, housing crisis, immigration or probably much else. And as a luxury item, it shouldn’t be. But to say beer and politics don’t mix is a foolish fallacy. At the very least and if all else fails, it’ll be there to help temporarily ease the pain.

Local elections are Tuesday, Nov. 6. Find your polling place, registration status and much more at sdvote.com.