Modern Times heads north

Dolores Umbridge, a deliciously diabolical witch from Harry Potter, makes her first speech to the students of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with a thinly veiled warning from the Ministry of Magic that “progress for the sake of progress must be discouraged.” Even non-Potterheads can see the parallels between her words and the craft brewing industry. In the past 18 months alone, nationwide craft beer growth has shrunk to single digits while several local breweries have closed. This is due in part to a bloated scene where sometimes chasing a bigger market share results in complete failure.

That’s not to say that progress itself is inherently negative—far from it. The most successful breweries seize strategic opportunities as they arise and build beer empires stretching coast-to-coast and beyond. Modern Times is arguably the most shining recent example of homegrown progress, with expansion projects underway in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Encinitas and now Beervana itself: Portland, Oregon.

“On January 1st, 2018, we will be the new tenants of 630 SE Belmont St., which we’ve dubbed The Belmont Fermentorium,” explains Jacob McKean, owner/founder of Modern Times in the official announcement.

For years, San Diego and Portland have both laid claim to the title of Best Beer City in America, so it’s no surprise that Modern Times has long eyed Oregon’s largest city as a potential site for another “production brewery and neighborhood hangout.” In fact, McKean even gave “serious consideration” to opening Modern Times in Portland, but ultimately decided to launch his now-ubiquitous brand in Point Loma.

Very little construction is needed to get the new spot up and running; McKean plans to open the doors one month after getting the keys to the space formerly occupied by The Commons Brewery. Mike Wright, owner of The Commons, approached McKean earlier this year to gauge his interest in leasing the 10,000-square-foot space and 15-barrel system due to “lagging sales and battling cash flow,” according to his statement to Brewbound.

It’s a bittersweet trade-off for beer fans. The Commons has been an industry favorite for years, winning awards for its Urban Farmhouse Ale and several other beers even after abruptly losing its head brewer Sean Burke in July. To the relief of its passionate clientele, Wright will retain the Commons brand and aspires to find a more cost-effective “pathway forward” in another location.

However, it’s a win for San Diego. We lose nothing except personnel. Modern Times Cellar Manager Mat Sandoval will make the trek north to spearhead the brewing program, along with Operations Manager Michael Christy.

“We plan to start off brewing our core and seasonal beers… and then quickly begin to produce new and exciting one-off releases for the local markets,” explains Sandoval. Modern Times already distributes in PDX, but can now expand to Washington, Idaho and possibly Canada.

With an estimated first-year output of 7,000 barrels, Modern Times anticipates a future capacity of 20,000 barrels after renovating a neighboring building, which will also include a packaging hall, tank farm, coffee roaster and cafe.

Says Sandoval: “We are very excited to get up there and start making awesome beer for the Pacific Northwest area.”