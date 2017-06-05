Much ado about something

× Expand Photo courtesy of What’s On Draft Jill Davidson, Tom Keliinoi and Aaron Mayer at Monkey Paw Brewing Company

A brewery owner, video producer, beer podcaster, brewery sales director, two beer journalists and a baby walk into a bar. There’s no punchline. I just couldn’t get a babysitter in time.

The agenda at said bar—Pariah Brewing Company (3052 El Cajon Blvd, Suite B)—on the evening of May 24th was putting together a universal manifesto to elaborate on the recent GoFundMe campaign to fly a banner above The-AB InBev-Brewery-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named’s block party over Memorial Day weekend. Now, before flipping past this article in disgust over the (admittedly excessive) coverage of “fake” craft beer, rest assured that I’ll try to focus on the positive aspects of our mission.

Tom Keliinoi, executive producer of the video series What’s on Draft, purchased the domain fakecraftbeer.com in order to educate the masses who may, unknowingly or not, support a “craft” brand that piggybacks off of the hard-earned reputation of authentic San Diego breweries. He put out a call for collaborators and quickly assembled a crack team of crafty connoisseurs from every corner of the industry, each bringing a unique point of view regarding why people should care about AB InBev and their ilk seeping into the local economy.

The backlash against Big Beer’s deceptive entry into the local marketplace may very well be the last gasp of a dying—or at the very least, stifled—chapter of American capitalism. I’m not being dramatic. It’s happened before. It’s happening today. The fear of complete craft annihilation is based on very real events. Distribution strangleholds, wholesaler incentives and ingredient monopolization are serious threats to craft independence.

Still, the fact that an arguably petty idea to fly a protest banner over a brewery opening raised over five times the amount requested speaks volumes about the craft beer community’s desire to protect their well-earned success by any means necessary. San Diego craft beer lovers didn’t just enthusiastically open their wallets for the banner either—they also flocked to Monkey Paw Pub & Brewery (805 16th Street), Resident Brewing Company (1065 4th Avenue) and Half Door Brewing Company (903 Island Avenue) over the holiday weekend to guzzle kegs of 11 Barrel IPA, a collaboration between the three downtown breweries and the first of potentially many more pro-indie beer ventures.

The argument “it’s only beer” and “there are more important things to worry about” is legitimate. It just doesn’t resonate quite as loudly to people for whom it matters very deeply (i.e. small brewery and craft beer-centric bar owners and employees). To those whose livelihood depends on this humble beverage of the masses: we see you. We hear you. We support you. And we won’t go down without a fight.

This spirit of community and collaboration has always been a cornerstone of craft beer in America. I encourage the masses of beer drinkers across the city and country to continue to educate themselves about the implications that strategically camouflaged Big Beer has on independent breweries. If the facts fail to sway hearts and minds, then I’ll shut up about macro beer buyouts and their tactics designed to squash the spirit of indie brewers. Probably.