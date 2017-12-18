New Beer’s Eve

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bagby Beer Company Bagby Beer Company

New Year’s Eve can be tough for someone like me. I’m obligated to stay up past 10 p.m., and I’ll definitely drink too much, so it’s not exactly an antisocial party pooper’s favorite holiday.

However, this year I’m more than ready to kiss 2017 goodbye, so I’ll likely head to one of these beer-centric events. I’ll be the geezer in the corner, clutching a pint and nodding off at 9:45 p.m.

MIHO Catering Company will be on hand at AleSmith Brewing Company (9990 AleSmith Court) for food and beer pairings during its “Hop Drop” New Year’s Eve extravaganza. Live music and dancing starts at 6 p.m., but the celebration will wind down after the East Coast ball drop. I’m not totally sure what the “blue collar chic” dress code means, but tickets are $65 and the event is 21-and-over.

For those in South Bay, Chula Vista Brewery (294 Third Ave.) is hosting its first annual NYE party from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. $50 gets guests dinner, a pint glass, live music and a midnight beer toast. Again, 21-and-over.

North County residents need only look to Oceanside’s Bagby Beer Company (601 South Coast Highway) for nearby NYE festivities. Open until 1 a.m., Bagby will offer a special food and drink menu that goes beyond its house beers. (Think spiked eggnog and other holiday faves.) Kids are welcome to this non-ticketed event, so keep that in mind.

Stone Brewing Company has long been known for throwing parties at both its Escondido and Liberty Station locations to ring in the new year. The main event will be held at Liberty Station (2816 Historic Decatur Road #116) and will feature live music, a photo booth, lawn games and even a cigar lounge for those inclined. The festivities kick off at 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $99, which includes three drink tokens. Escondido will be a slightly more laid-back affair. No tickets are required, but dining reservations are recommended.

North Park’s newest tasting room, Second Chance Beer Company (4045 30th St., Suite A), will host its first New Year’s Eve event with spaced-out tappings of vintage second anniversary beers. 10 p.m. will be the bourbon barrel-aged scotch ale on nitro. 11 p.m. means it’s time for a Belgian-style dubbel collab with Bagby. And toast at midnight with the Belgian-style abbey ale collaboration with AleSmith’s Peter Zien. Once these small batch beers are gone, they’re gone, so be prompt.

If anyone is standing come New Year’s Day, I highly recommend delaying some half-cocked New Year’s resolution to get in shape. Instead, give in to the desires of the flesh and head to Mike Hess Brewing (3812 Grim Ave.). Carnitas Snack Shack will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the fifth annual “Hair of the Hog” NYD brunch. $45 includes brunch buffet and unlimited craft beer, but designated driver/child tickets are available for $25.