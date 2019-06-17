New English is an old favorite

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Beer Flight at New English

"Give restaurant monogamy a try,” begged San Diego Magazine food critic Troy Johnson earlier this year in an impassioned essay titled, “Your Restaurant Promiscuity Is Out of Control.” His theory: eateries are involuntarily shifting away from relying on regular customers, thanks to the proliferance of foodie floozies fueled by FOMO (fear of missing out), and only popping in for a one-night stand.

This behavioral sea change equally affects San Diego’s beer scene. Our abundance of breweries (perhaps an overabundance, depending on who’s asked) means competition is fierce. For consumers, there’s almost a never-ending variety of choice. For the breweries themselves, it means every day is a struggle to earn repeat business from even loyal fans.

There’s a need for anyone interested in craft beer to keep paying attention to San Diego’s pioneer companies. They provide the context of how we arrived at where we are today. Breweries that have been around for decades deserve just as much recognition than the well-funded, strategically located new kids on the block. Not only have businesses like Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Stone Brewing, AleSmith Brewing Company and Coronado Brewing Company managed to survive a massive influx of competition, but they also built the foundation upon which that competition rests.

New English Brewing Company (11545 Sorrento Valley Road, Ste. 305) isn’t the oldest brewery in San Diego, but it predates a staggering majority of those currently operating. Its Sorrento Valley brewery and taproom is simple, with wall decor mostly made up of medals won in various beer competitions. There are quite a few of them; New English has won four dozen gold, silver and bronze medals plus some honorable mentions.

The brewers also received a Best in Show accolade from the Los Angeles County Fair in 2015 for their Zumbar chocolate coffee imperial stout. This collaborative imperial stout, made with a blend of Indonesian and Latin American coffee beans from Zumbar Coffee & Tea, is now one of New English’s most decorated brews, notably taking home the gold at the Super Bowl of beer (the Great American Beer Festival) in 2015. At 9.3 percent ABV, it packs a hefty punch and is bursting with deep, decadent baker’s chocolate and roasty richness throughout the aroma and flavor. The carbonation is ideal: just enough to let the individual flavors explode without getting needlessly aggressive.

Whenever I try a flight of New English’s other offerings, they’re vastly different. The award-winning Explorer ESB is an ode to honeysuckle and toffee, while the Hop Slap’d Mosaic pale ale is a tropical fruit bomb—but they all carry a similar thread that harkens back to founder and brewmaster Simon Lacey’s U.K. roots. I’d get a growler of any of them, if growlers didn’t suck.

As I continue to revisit my draught of Zumbar, I find myself getting lost in thought. It’s an unfamiliar feeling in today’s age of social media distraction, but a welcome one. It could be due to the fact my phone recently died, but I like to think this beer might have the power to transport its drinker back to a time when contemplating the quality of the beer in front of them was good enough.